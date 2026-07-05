Patrick Mahomes Shares Photos From Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Wedding

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are officially husband and wife after tying the knot at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

Swift and Kelce invited over 1,000 guests to the nuptials, which made for a star-studded night. Adam Sandler officiated the wedding while the famous couple went without a bridal party and groomsmen. Austin Swift, the pop star’s brother, served as her Man of Honor, while Jason Kelce, the Chiefs star’s brother, was his Best Man.

“The ceremony was great, moving. Adam Sandler, funny and touching,” Good Morning America’s George Stephanopoulos shared in a statement. “Vows, everything you would hope for, real, vulnerable, serious, and silly. Deeply loving. Who knew that a wedding in Madison Square Garden could be so intimate?”

While photos of famous guests attending the wedding immediately went viral, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who attended Kelce’s bachelor party, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, somehow avoided the cameras. However, Mahomes shared photos from the magical night on July 4.

Patrick Mahomes Wore a Tuxedo to Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding While Brittany Mahomes Wore a Powder Blue Gown

The three-time Super Bowl champion shared multiple photos from Swift and Kelce’s wedding festivities on Friday. He simply captioned the post with a white-heart emoji.

Numerous current and former Chiefs players were in attendance, including head coach Andy Reid and his wife, Tammy Reid. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and his wife, Tavia Hunt, along with their eldest daughter, Gracie Hunt, and son, Knobel Hunt, were invited to the big day.

Mahomes, of course, is one of Kelce’s best friends. His wife was one of the first calls Swift and Kelce made after he proposed to Swift in August 2025.

“They called me after the podcast was done,” Mahomes told reporters during a press conference that month. Kelce proposed after Swift’s guest appearance on “New Heights” — however, they didn’t announce the news to the public until a few weeks later. “They didn’t call me, they called Brittany, and I was in the back of the FaceTime.”

“I’m obviously super excited,” he continued. “Just knowing Taylor and seeing the process from just a little bit closer of how she makes the albums, it’s going to be amazing because of how much work she puts into it.”

More Details From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Day

AMC CEO Adam Aron gushed over the transformation at NYC’s iconic midtown arena, sharing a play-by-play of the big night in a since deleted message. “It did not look like Madison Square Garden,” he posted on X.

“Immediately upon entry, everything… floors, walls, ceilings… was draped in peach and white. Large blown up pictures of Taylor and Travis at each age, year by year from one year-old to late teenager-hood, were on display…

“Somehow magically, someone created an outdoor garden at a lush countryside retreat. Everything draped off this time in green and white. Real flowers and I think artificial trees welcomed fifteen rows of maybe 75 or so chairs. They say there were around one thousand attendees, but surprisingly, it all felt intimate and small. Everything was close.”

“After some relaxing and mellow romantic songs played to settle the house, a few violins and cello ushered in the wedding party,” Aron said. “Headlined by handsome Travis in a white tux, and a jaw-dropping Taylor in a stunning white wedding dress with a long veiled train.”