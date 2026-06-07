Chiefs’ QB2 Battle: Justin Fields vs. Garrett Nussmeier Has Clear Frontrunner

The Kansas City Chiefs have concluded OTAs, with mandatory minicamp set to begin this week on June 9, and the latest quarterback news centered around backups Justin Fields and Garrett Nussmeier.

Fields entered the spring as the presumptive QB2 after the Chiefs unexpectedly traded for the former Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New York Jets starter. But his 2026 outlook got a bit cloudier when the LSU star, Nussmeier, fell to Kansas City in the draft.

Now Fields has to earn the backup role behind Patrick Mahomes — which could mean starting a game or two if the two-time NFL MVP is not fully recovered by the time we reach Week 1.

According to veteran beat reporters Matt Derrick (Chiefs Digest) and Nick Jacobs (KSHB 41), the former first-round pick has been doing so throughout OTAs, distinguishing himself from Nussmeier and fourth-stringer Chris Oladokun.

During the June 4 episode of the “41 is the Mic” podcast, Derrick and Jacobs noted that Fields is clearly way ahead of the former highly-ranked LSU prospect in terms of learning and producing within head coach Andy Reid’s system.

Jacobs relayed that Nussmeier was “still working out the mechanics and his footwork” at OTAs, and it showed. The two reporters stated that the rookie has had a very hard time keeping the ball on target with any throws “15-20 yards downfield.”

His most common issue? Throwing the ball too high. Jacobs even joked that Nussmeier has been testing different pass-catchers’ “vertical rating” on Madden with some of his throws.

Later, Derrick added that the surprise seventh-rounder has a few “bad habits” to work out of his system after college, to which Jacobs agreed. The latter labeled him more of a long-term “project” that needs help with “technique” and “mechanics.”

Backup Quarterback Justin Fields Started to Get Into ‘Rhythm’ at Kansas City Chiefs OTAs

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As for Fields, Derrick and Jacobs agreed that he started to “get into a rhythm” during the final week of Chiefs OTAs.

“I thought that his last couple of series that he had were the best we’ve seen of Justin Fields so far,” Derrick said on the podcast, handing things over to Jacobs.

“They allowed him to do play action [last week],” Jacobs explained. “They allowed him to kind of move around and kind of maneuver, and I think that’s where his wheelhouse is [as a player]. I think that’s where he’s at his most comfortable.”

Jacobs went on to describe a few deep connections downfield between Fields and wide receiver Xavier Worthy that went for 35-50 yards in the air. The timing on these routes stood out to the KSHB 41 expert as well, as he noted that Fields generally hit Worthy in stride.

Jacobs did acknowledge that Fields looked a little “overwhelmed” early on at OTAs, as he learned the KC offense for the first time. But the veteran has gotten “stronger and stronger” since then, showing consistent improvement.

That’s all you can ask for from a new backup QB, and it seems like Fields is the clear frontrunner to spell Mahomes should the Chiefs need him.

Garrett Nussmeier News Isn’t Unexpected Ahead of Chiefs Camp

The news that Nussmeier needs much more development shouldn’t really come as a surprise.

He fell on draft weekend for a reason, and his 2025 injuries appear to have significantly altered his approach as a passer.

Those “bad habits,” as Derrick put it, must be recalibrated. And the Chiefs likely drafted him knowing that several issues need some work.

On the flip side, Fields was brought in to be the new veteran backup.

Kansas City always prefers to have someone with experience behind Mahomes, and Fields has plenty of NFL playing time on his resume. Not to mention his legs and speed provide a unique element that opposing defenses must prepare for.