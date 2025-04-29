Chiefs Have ‘Long-Standing Problem’ in Question After Draft

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may enjoy more protection from the offensive line this fall, but the jury is still out despite two major additions.

Chiefs insider and ESPN analyst Adam Teicher sees it that way as the team looks to improve left tackle play amid the free agent acquisition of Jaylon Moore and drafting Josh Simmons. Teicher called the left tackle issue a “long-standing problem” for the Chiefs, and it’s not sure fire that either Moore or Simmons will resolve the issue.

“Kansas City has tried to address its need at the position, signing Jaylon Moore in free agency and drafting Ohio State’s Josh Simmons in the first round,” Teicher wrote. “But each comes with questions. Moore has been a career backup, so can he be a better-than-adequate starter? Simmons is coming off a torn patella, so can he overcome the injury to have a long and productive NFL career?”

“If the answer to both of those questions is negative, it will be difficult for the Chiefs to continue overcoming a liability at a critical position,” Teicher added.

At least for now, Mahomes believes the future is bright enough that he put up a shades emoji on social media after the Chiefs drafted Simmons.

Andy Reid Addressed Josh Simmons Injury

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave a clear update on Simmons’ injury status on draft night when the team took the former Ohio State standout with the No. 32 pick on April 24. Simmons tore his patellar tendon during the 2024 season.

“So the league does the rechecks, so you’re getting even the check at the combine. Then they do a recheck, and then you bring them in here, and you get a look at him. So we’ve got a pretty good idea of where he’s at,” Reid told reporters.

“He’s got to go out and do it. But it’s not one of those where you’re looking at it (being) a problem, either from bad surgery, he just hasn’t been working. He has been doing all of the above. The doctor did a nice job with it up to this point. So it looks like he’s in pretty good shape that way,” Reid added.

Josh Simmons’ Timeline Resembles ACL Tear Recovery

Simmons only played six games due to the injury, but he played two full seasons of 13 games each with the Buckeyes before that. Reid likened it to ACL tear recovery.

“So when you talk ACLs, you talk patellar tendon surgeon. ACLs normally take about nine months. The patellar tendon normally takes about six months,” Reid said. “It’s the same risk, though, that you’re looking at there, and we’ve had success with patellar tendon type going back as far as (former Philadelphia Eagles running back) Correll Buckhalter, and in his injury, he was able to come back and play as a running back.”

Buckhalter played for the Eagles when Reid coached the team in the 2000s before his time with the Chiefs. Reid is confident the doctors will help Simmons get back on the field in due time.

“So Rick (Burkholder) has a pretty good feel for that. Our doctors also have a good feel for it; we thought it looked like a good surgery,” Reid said. “He’s got to get out and play football, too. So we gotta see from there, but where we’re sitting, the experts would tell you it looks good.”

If Simmons can’t go, Moore at least had a career-high five starts last season for the San Francisco 49ers.