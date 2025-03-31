Andy Reid Makes Strong Statement About Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is coming off a lost season.

After rushing for 800-plus yards in each of his first two NFL campaigns, the former seventh-round pick turned starter achieved just 310 rushing yards and 389 scrimmage yards in 2024. Obviously, much of this was due to a fractured fibula injury, as Pacheco only appeared in 7 regular season games, but his playoff impact was more concerning with just 37 rushing yards in 3 games and a postseason yards per carry average of 2.8.

With Kareem Hunt re-signing and Elijah Mitchell joining the room — not to mention Kansas City is expected to add a rookie draft pick or UDFA considering running back is one of the strengths of the 2025 class — some have questioned Pacheco’s role entering a contract year.

Having said that, at the NFL owner’s meeting on March 31, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave Pacheco a strong vote of confidence while addressing the media.

“I think [Pacheco will] be even better this year,” Reid told reporters on Monday morning (via The Kansas City Star’s Jesse Newell). “He was forcing that [leg] coming back.”

Reid went on to clarify that medically speaking, Pacheco was “okay to go,” but looking back at the film, the veteran HC could tell something was slightly off about his game.

“When you’re looking at [the film], it’s minute stuff — just maybe that ability to cut as quick as he did before,” Reid explained. “Now, it’s still quick, but you’re talking inches here. Was it what he could do before? Well, it wasn’t.”

The Chiefs head coach also noted that “most guys probably wouldn’t have come back [from a fractured fibula]” at all, but Pacheco is not most guys.

“He was getting better every week,” Reid concluded. “I think you’ll see him [get] back to what he was before.”

NFL Insider Reported Chiefs Won’t Extend Isiah Pacheco Until RB ‘Proves’ He’s Healthy

KC has done well to retain several of their key free agents in 2025. But will we see Chiefs general manager Brett Veach proactively extend any of the 2026 free agents this offseason?

In the case of Pacheco, veteran NFL insider Tony Pauline reported that an extension is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

“An extension for running back Isiah Pacheco, who is in the final year of his rookie deal, won’t be considered until the season starts and the former seventh-round pick proves he’s back to health and prior form,” Pauline wrote on February 28.

This makes sense, and is probably wise business practice by Kansas City, even if Reid still thinks highly of the energetic RB.

Remember, former first-round running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was never the same player after his early NFL injuries, and a fractured fibula is no stubbed toe. No matter what the Chiefs say publicly, Pacheco will have to earn starting snaps in 2025, as well as a new contract in 2026.

Chiefs Prefer to Employ Skill Position Players Who Are Familiar With & Fit Their System

One thing Pacheco does have going for him is his familiarity inside Reid’s system.

Speaking to the running back position alone, we’ve seen KC bring back the same ball carriers over and over again. So, barring an extreme regression this year, it feels likely that Pacheco will eventually re-sign with the Chiefs in 2026.

That could be a one-year deal next offseason, similar to Hunt this March, or it could be a long-term extension if all goes well.

Either way, whether it’s Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon, Hunt or a role player like Charcandrick West going back to Reid’s earlier years in KC, the Chiefs have made it clear that they would prefer to re-sign scheme fits at running back.

The same outcome could occur with Pacheco, but that doesn’t mean he’ll continue on as the unquestioned RB1.