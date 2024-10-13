NFL Cracks Down on Chiefs DT Tershawn Wharton for Week 5 Penalty: Report

The NFL has fined Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton $11,817 for an unnecessary roughness penalty he committed during Kansas City’s Week 5 win over the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Wharton was penalized for shoving Saints offensive lineman Lucas Patrick in the face mask, which caused Patrick’s head to snap backward.

Tershawn Wharton Having Career Year

Aside from the fine, Wharton is having a career year in Kansas City. Among players who have played at least 50% of the defensive snaps this season, Wharton ranks fourth among all interior defenders in pass rush win rate percentage (23.6), only behind the likes of fellow Chief Chris Jones (29.4%), New York Giants‘ Dexter Lawrence (26.2%), and Pittsburgh Steelers‘ Cameron Heyward (25.9%), per PFF.

According to offensive line/defensive line analyst Brandon Thorn of Bleacher Report, Wharton leads the NFL in ratio of high-to-low quality pressures, which he explains as one-on-one wins versus schemed/late developing pressures, among the players with at least 50 pass rush snaps and nine or pressures.

Wharton, who signed a one-year $2.75 million deal with the Chiefs during the offseason, already has 15 total quarterback pressures on the season, which is just 13 shy of his single-season career high (28, 2021). His two sacks this season are just one shy of his single-season career high (3, 2021). His ability to step up as the team still awaits the return of veteran defensive lineman Charles Omenihu, who suffered a torn ACL in January, is a much-welcomed surprise for the beginning of the 2024 season.

As an undrafted product out of Missouri S&T, Wharton signed with the Chiefs in May 2020. During his five seasons with the team, he has played in a total of 60 regular season games and recorded 87 total quarterback pressures, which includes 68 QB hurries, 11 sacks, and 8 QB hits, per PFF. He’s also had 61 tackles, 45 stops, and four forced fumbles.

X Users Chat About Tershawn Wharton, Chiefs

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Tershawn Wharton’s great start to the 2024 season, as well as the Chiefs as they sit with a 5-0 record during their bye week.

I’m not sure it’s possible to convey the the casual NFL fan how well Tershawn Wharton has been playing this year… It’s early, but through 5 weeks, he’s one of the best interior DL in the NFL,” one person wrote.

“Internal development will always keep the Chiefs as contenders along with the constants. Look at how a guy like Tershawn Wharton has developed through his career. Special stuff,” another person wrote.

“The Chiefs offense is as skill player friendly as possible,” Adam Best of Arrowhead Addict wrote. “JuJu [Smith-Schuster] and Kareem [Hunt] rolled off the damn couch and instantly popped. But Skyy Moore can’t even get one reception in 5 games??? His roster spot is one of mankind’s greatest mysteries.”

“Going to call Carson Steele a big winner last night a week after it looked like his career might be over,” Jared Sapp of Arrowhead Pride said of Steele’s Week 5 performance. “Looked comfortable spelling Hunt. Good kickoff return key block here. Won’t ever be a star, but showed he can do the stuff that’ll keep him in the league.”