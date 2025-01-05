Travis Kelce & 2 Chiefs Teammates Combine for Over $33,000 in NFL Fines

Two things have been a near-guarantee each weekend of the 2024 NFL regular season, a Kansas City Chiefs victory and at least one KC fine from the prior game.

Closing the book on Week 17, there were three Chiefs forfeitures to report via the gameday accountability page. They were revealed on January 4, just before Week 18, with the headliner being Travis Kelce’s $14,069 fine for “unsportsmanlike conduct (use of prop).”

“The NFL fined Chiefs TE Travis Kelce $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct (use of prop) — dunking over the crossbar on Christmas in tribute to Tony Gonzalez after breaking his franchise TD record,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero relayed on X, providing more information.

He also noted that Gonzalez posted that he’ll help Kelce pay the fine. Below was the X exchange.

“Congrats to my man @tkelce on becoming the all time @Chiefs leader in touchdowns!” Gonzalez wrote. “Keep blazing trails my friend! [By the way] nice dunk 🙌🏽.”

To which Kelce responded: “You know I had to show love to the greatest of all time!! 🙌🏻🤟🏻 you did mention you’d help me with the fine tho 🤑😂👀.”

Finally, a “laughing out loud” Gonzalez ended the back and forth with: “I got you!”

Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy & S Jaden Hicks Also Hit With Fines vs. Steelers

Unfortunately, Kelce wasn’t the only Chiefs fine to report on January 4. First-round wide receiver Xavier Worthy was penalized the same amount ($14,069) as the superstar tight end for his own “unsportsmanlike conduct (violent gesture).”

Pelissero provided more detail on this fine as well, stating: “The NFL fined Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct (violent gesture) — pretending to show a gun in his waistband during a TD celebration on Christmas.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked about Worthy’s celebration on December 30.

“I think [why he was fined is] out there [on the internet],” Reid told the reporter. “Guess it’s pulling your shirt up to show a weapon or something.

“I don’t really know about all of that,” the Chiefs HC added. Joking: “I know they were shoveling snow and doing that or whatever. I don’t know where the other part came in. I don’t know that. The officials obviously though are coached up on that, so they didn’t hesitate on it.”

The third Kansas City fine from the Christmas Day outing against the Pittsburgh Steelers was dished out to rookie safety Jaden Hicks.

Per NFL Football Operations, Hicks was penalized $5,151 for “unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting).” This infringement occurred in quarter four.

All told, all three Chiefs fines combined for over $33,000, at exactly $33,289.

Steelers WR George Pickens Fined by NFL vs. Chiefs

There was also one Steelers fine from Week 17, and it went to star wide receiver George Pickens — who has already surrendered a good deal of money to the league office this season.

Like Kelce, Worthy and Hicks, Pickens was fined for “unsportsmanlike conduct.” In his case, he was penalized $10,231 for removing his helmet.

Needless to say, the NFL has been cracking down on unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in 2024, and fans and players haven’t always agreed with their decisions.

All celebrations for touchdowns, first downs and big plays must now be measured and according to the league’s rulebook. Smack talk must be contained, or a player will risk drawing a “taunting” flag and forfeiture, and helmets must stay on.

These changes don’t appear to be going anywhere, so players will have to get on board in 2025.