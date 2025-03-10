Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs Lose Skill Position Player to Bitter AFC Rival: Report

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Samaje Perine is leaving KC in NFL free agency.

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a loss in NFL free agency on March 10 — according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. Even worse, they lost said player to the bitter AFC rival Cincinnati Bengals.

“The Bengals are bringing back RB Samaje Perine on a two-year deal worth up to $3.8 million, source says,” Garafolo reported on Monday afternoon.

It’s somewhat of an expected departure for Kansas City — especially following the Elijah Mitchell signing — but that doesn’t change the fact that the Chiefs just lost a helpful piece on offense.

Perine took over the pass-catching RB role in 2024, appearing on a large majority of third downs for KC down the stretch. This was a job previously held by Jerick McKinnon, but Perine put together a nice campaign spelling him last year.

In the end, he finished with 322 receiving yards and a touchdown off 28 catches. Perine also contributed 92 rushing yards and a second touchdown on the ground.

Having said that, the 29-year-old only accumulated 25 scrimmage yards in the playoffs.

As is the case with all reported signings during the NFL’s legal tampering period, this move will not become official until Wednesday, March 12.

Chiefs Begin to Remake RB Room, Which Could Continue in the NFL Draft

On February 23, Chiefs beat reporters Matt Derrick (Chiefs Digest) and Nick Jacobs (KSHB 41) made the following prediction on their podcast, “41 is the Mic.”

“It wouldn’t stun me one bit if that’s where the Chiefs just kind of overhaul that overall running back position,” Jacobs said at the time, regarding Perine and Kareem Hunt potentially moving on for younger replacements.

Mitchell is younger than Perine at age 26, but his injury history makes him a curious addition.

The former San Francisco 49ers ball carrier has appeared in just 27 regular season games since being drafted in 2021, including zero appearances in 2024. Having said that, Mitchell is likely nothing more than a low-risk flier, and fans should expect Kansas City to continue adding at running back as the offseason progresses.

Hunt could still return, in theory, but if they move on from the veteran staff favorite, the Chiefs could look for a new potential RB1 or RB2 in the draft.

Simply put, the 2025 running back class is stacked, and it’d be foolish for KC to ignore that altogether. They don’t necessarily have to prioritize the position in the draft, but a mid-to-late round pick that identifies as a scheme fit could pair very nicely with current starter Isiah Pacheco.

The Chiefs also have second-year UDFA Carson Steele on the roster for competition and depth alongside whomever else they bring in.

