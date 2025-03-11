Chiefs Reunite With 10-Year Vet & Staff Favorite LB in Free Agency: Report

Hi, Subscriber

The Kansas City Chiefs re-signed two of their trusted contributors on special teams.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported the first, stating: “A long-snapper deal: James Winchester is returning to the Chiefs on a 1-year deal for $1.65M, fully guaranteed, source said.”

This reunion was also confirmed by Chiefs Digest insider Matt Derrick, who posted: “James Winchester will be back with the Chiefs in 2025, per source. Year 11 in Kansas City, only trails Travis Kelce in seniority on the team.”

Winchester is not only a 10-year veteran of the special teams department that’s appeared in almost 190 games (including playoffs), but he’s recently been voted as a team captain during the playoffs as well. Although his return was not unexpected, it’s still always an underrated move to get your long snapper under contract — being that it’s an important aspect of the kicking game and reliable ones are hard to find.

In other news, Derrick also noted that linebacker and fellow special teamer Cole Christiansen will be returning alongside Winchester to bolster Kansas City’s ST unit and depth.

“Chiefs are re-signing LB Cole Christiansen on a one-year deal, per source,” Derrick informed. “The former West Point @ArmyWP_Football cadet and two-time Super Bowl champion is back for year No. 4 with Kansas City.”

Over the past three seasons, Christiansen has suited up for 18 games with the Chiefs (including playoffs). He’s appeared solely on special teams during that time, with 182 ST snaps according to Pro Football Reference.

Chiefs’ LB Depth Is Thriving Again Following Latest Re-Signings

The Chiefs’ linebacker depth was starting to get a little thin in early March, prompting Kansas City to re-sign a brief audition from the 2024 campaign — weakside LB Blake Lynch.

Since then, KC has also managed to reunite with starting MIKE-backer Nick Bolton and Christiansen, who obviously just came to a new agreement with the Chiefs last night on March 10. That really changes the outlook of this entire unit heading into the remainder of free agency and the draft.

Keep in mind, Kansas City still has Leo Chenal, Drue Tranquill and Cam Jones who were already under contract in 2025, so the linebacker unit is now six strong with players who are very familiar with both defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and special teams coordinator Dave Toub.

Will Chiefs Re-Sign LB Jack Cochrane in 2025?

The potential odd man out in the linebacker room is homegrown undrafted talent Jack Cochrane, who has worked his way up from camp body to core special teamer and key reserve since 2022.

Cochrane suffered a fractured ankle in December, and he’s also a restricted free agent now. There has been no update on the Chiefs potentially tendering Cochrane, but they weren’t expected to do so due to the cost of the cheapest RFA tender — $3.267 million in 2025.

That does not preclude Cochrane from re-signing to a veteran minimum contract in Kansas City at a later date. He’s currently recovering from injury anyway, so it would make sense for teams to wait on a health update for the 26-year-old linebacker.

At that point, Cochrane’s potential return will probably depend on his interest around the league. If he has a serious suitor or two that’s willing to pay him more than the league minimum, then the two-time Super Bowl champ could walk for a better opportunity.

If not, it would make sense for him to come back. Cochrane has spent his entire pro career with the KC coaching staff, so it’d be a soft landing after his ankle injury.

