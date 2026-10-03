Chiefs Expected to Make ‘Unexciting Trade’ for Patrick Mahomes Amid NFL Rumors

The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a hot start, but the team could still look to strike a deal ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 10. Kansas City has a bit of a history of making mid-season moves for a veteran playmaker.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano expects the Chiefs to do the same in the coming weeks. It remains to be seen what wide receiver the Chiefs will target, but the NFL insider predicts a deal will get done to land Patrick Mahomes an additional wideout.

The one caveat is that Graziano does not expect the Chiefs’ deal to be major move, and Kansas City will instead strike an “unexciting trade.”

“Kansas City gets rumored as a destination for a lot of very exciting players, in part because of how uninspiring Patrick Mahomes’ wide receiver group has been and how enticing it is to imagine him with a talent such as, say, Brian Thomas Jr.,” Graziano wrote in an October 2, 2026, story titled, “2026 NFL trade deadline early look: Candidates to move, key teams, predictions.”

“But while the Chiefs always seem to make a move at the deadline, it’s more often to add a player such as Kadarius Toney or late-career DeAndre Hopkins than a Breece Hall or Jaylen Waddle,” Graziano continued.

“Kansas City made its big offensive move this offseason by signing running back Kenneth Walker III, which looks like a pretty good decision so far.”

Chiefs Rumors: What Wide Receiver Could Kansas City Trade for Ahead of NFL Deadline?

The Chiefs’ addition of Kenneth Walker has not only bolstered the team’s rushing attack, but Mahomes has also found the playmaker for quick passes.

Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice have led the Chiefs to start the season, but Kansas City will eventually need more production from additional wide receivers. What wide receivers could the Chiefs target in a potential trade?

Graziano labeled Arizona Cardinals star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Cleveland Browns wideout Jerry Jeudy as two playmakers who could be on the move ahead of the trade deadline.

Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy Has Had Slow Statistical Start to NFL Season

Xavier Worthy’s stats have not necessarily been impressive, but Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy praised the receiver’s blocking to start the season.

“And I’ll say this, he’s actually doing a hell of a job in the run game,” Bieniemy said of Worthy during an October 1, media session. “He’s blocking. Everybody has fully accepted their role.

“You know, you guys always hear me say this, and this is the thing that I appreciate about him. Those guys are not about numbers, okay. They’re more concerned right now with the outcome of the game,” Bieniemy added.

“And when it’s all said and done with, our guys prefer to have W’s rather than have personal stats. And I think that’s an attribute to who we are culturally. Also credit to our head coach, just the foundation in which he’s laid and just the way we do things.”