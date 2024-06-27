Chiefs LB’s Comment on Projected $72 Million Extension Raises Eyebrows

The Kansas City Chiefs defense deserves a ton of credit for the team winning back-to-back Super Bowls. While the Chiefs retained several key defensive players this offseason, there’s a question mark regarding linebacker Nick Bolton.

Bolton, the Chiefs’ second-round pick from the 2020 NFL draft, is entering the final year of his rookie deal. Bolton is a crucial starter in Steve Spagnuolo’s defense and has worn the “green dot” since 2022. AtoZ Sports projects Bolton earning a four-year, $71.9 million contract with $32 million fully guaranteed.

While many players prefer to lock down their extensions as soon as possible, Bolton has a different plan. The 24-year-old told The Draft Network that he’s not even ready to formally discuss a new contract right now.

“I don’t want to talk extension before training camp. I just want to focus on getting through this season,” Bolton said. “We have one goal in mind right now, and that’s being the first team to ever win three Super Bowls in a row. That’s our mindset.

“I’ll let my contract handle itself after our season. I want to just go out there and play the best football I can play. I’m hoping at the end of the year, we can say we’re the first team ever to win three in a row.”

Bolton is using the delay as fuel entering his contract year. “It just adds motivation to my mindset,” he added. “We all work our butts off our entire lives to make it to the NFL. Once you get there, it starts being about that second contract. It just adds extra motivation for me to go out there and be who I am.”

Chiefs News: Nick Bolton Is ‘Prepared to Wait’ for a New Extension Until 2025

After a breakout year in 2022, Bolton regressed due to injuries. He suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 2 and missed three games. After dislocating his wrist against the Los Angeles Chargers on October 22, he missed another five matchups.

While Drue Tranquill proved to be an elite backup, Spagnuolo was thrilled over Bolton’s return in December. “I tell you what he provides,” Spagnuolo told reporters. “He boosts me! I mean that. He’s an energy-giver. I know the guys feel that in the huddle… Everybody knows what he’s all about, what he brings, and how he communicates.”

In eight games last season, Bolton registered 60 total tackles, 3 passes defensed, and 1 interception. In four playoff games, he added 40 total tackles and 1 pass defensed. Returning for the 2024 NFL season in full health, Bolton is confident his performance will do all the talking necessary when it comes to his extension.

“Hopefully at the end of the year, whenever the appropriate time comes, we’ll talk contract after we achieve our goals as a team,” Bolton told The Draft Network. “I’m just trying to control what I can control. Injuries, contract, that’s not within my control. I’m just going to be who I am when I’m on the field.”

Aside From Nick Bolton, the Chiefs Have Several Key Pending Free Agents in 2025

The Chiefs are free to extend Bolton whenever they please and have approximately $15.4 million in cap space after trading L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans, among other offseason moves.

However, they may want to see how Bolton bounces back from his injuries before locking him down for the foreseeable future. Complicating matters, Bolton is not the only key starter up for a major extension in 2025.

In addition to Bolton, center Creed Humphrey is entering a contract year, along with guard Trey Smith and tight end Noah Grey. Veteran safety Justin Reid will also become a free agent in 2025.

Speaking to reporters on April 15, Bolton made it clear he wants to remain in Kansas City. “I’ve been in the state of Missouri going on seven years now, so it definitely feels like home,” Bolton said.

“The fans, the community, open arms since I got here as an 18-year-old. Staying here would be a blessing, it would be a dream come true if we can get that done in the foreseeable future.”