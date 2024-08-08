Ex-Chiefs QB & NFC Super Bowl Hero Announces Retirement

Nick Foles spent one season with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016, appearing in three games and starting one of them. He went 1-0, throwing for a total of 410 passing yards, three touchdowns and a 105.9 passer rating over those three outings.

On August 8, 2024, Foles announced his retirement on X.

“After much thought and prayer, I’ve decided to retire from the NFL,” he wrote. “It’s been an incredible 11-year journey filled with unforgettable moments and amazing people. From being drafted by the [Philadelphia] Eagles to winning the Super Bowl, every step has been a blessing.

“I’m excited to spend more time with my family and embrace the next chapter of my life. Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, team staff, and fans for your unwavering support. I am forever grateful.”

Nick Foles Did His Best Work as Trusty NFL Backup

In many ways, that small sample size with the Chiefs defines the career of Foles — who will be remembered as one of the more reliable backup quarterbacks of the past 10 years.

Foles led the Eagles to a Super Bowl title in 2017 after Carson Wentz suffered an injury, besting Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. He also helped mentor younger quarterbacks like Gardner Minshew, Mitch Trubisky and Justin Fields — although some of those partnerships worked better than others.

As a starter, however, Foles never quite put it all together. In the end, his inconsistency turned him into a high-demand QB2.

Foles began his NFL career with the Eagles in 2012. He was a third-round selection out of Arizona.

In 2015, Philadelphia decided to swap him for Sam Bradford in a QB trade that included draft picks on each side. His brief St. Louis Rams stint failed miserably though, and he chose to steady his career with the Chiefs as we’ve seen many former starters do.

After one season in KC, Foles journeyed back to the Eagles for his magical Super Bowl run. He finished out his career with one- to two-year tenures in Jacksonville, Chicago and Indianapolis.

Carson Wentz Following in Nick Foles’ Footsteps With Chiefs

Ironically, Wentz is now where Foles was in 2016 — attempting to reboot his career as a backup in Kansas City. The former Pro Bowl quarterback and first-round pick only signed with the Rams in November last season after failed starting opportunities with the Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders.

At age 31, it’s unlikely that Wentz is ever handed a full-time starting gig again, but perhaps he has one magical run in him as a backup. As Foles did in Philadelphia.

The veteran signal-caller has gotten off to a nice start this summer under the guidance of Andy Reid and his coaching staff.

“Underrated storyline, perhaps, but Carson Wentz has been really, really solid at Chiefs Camp,” A-to-Z Sports Kansas City reporter Charles Goldman stated on August 2. “Doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. He’s been seeing the field nicely the past three days.”

Arrowhead Pride beat reporter Pete Sweeney also acknowledged that Wentz might be the most talented QB2 that Patrick Mahomes II has ever had behind him on July 24.

“No disrespect to Chiefs legends Matt Moore and Chad Henne, but Wentz could be the best backup Mahomes has had,” Sweeney said. Others around the KC community have shared in that opinion.

Until Mahomes retires, no Chiefs fan ever wants to see the backup quarterback take the field. Having said that, Kansas City should be in good hands with Wentz if that day ever comes in 2024.