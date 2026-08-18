Chiefs’ Offensive Line Takes Another Hit With 3 Key Players Absent From Training Camp

Patrick Mahomes was missing several of his Kansas City Chiefs protectors during the team’s 16th full-team training camp practice on Tuesday, August 18.

Offensive linemen Trey Smith, Josh Simmons and Matt Waletzko were not practicing as Kansas City held its second consecutive padded session at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. Offensive lineman Chu Godrick was also absent.

Smith’s continued absence wasn’t unexpected as he works his way back from a hip injury. Simmons’ absence, however, was a new development.

Matt Foster, from KSHB 41, reported from practice that Simmons was not in pads Tuesday morning. There was no immediate word on what kept the Chiefs’ starting left tackle out of the session.

With Simmons and Smith sidelined, Kansas City once again had to make adjustments along the offensive line protecting Mahomes.

Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride reported that Jaylon Moore worked at left tackle, Mike Caliendo lined up at right guard and Kahlil Benson worked at right tackle.

Chiefs Get New Josh Simmons Concern With Trey Smith Still Sidelined

Simmons’ absence becomes another offensive line situation for Kansas City to monitor with its second preseason game approaching.

The left tackle entered training camp healthy after putting the ACL injury that ended his final college season at Ohio State behind him. Simmons went through the offseason at full speed and added weight as he prepared for an expanded role in 2026.

Simmons recently explained that having a year of experience in Kansas City’s offense has made a difference entering his second training camp.

“Yeah, I mean, I’m just trying to add off of last year,” Simmons said. “Obviously I went against a lot of good defensive ends, and I have one year of familiarity with the playbook. So it was really just kind of stacking up on that, that way I can come into training camp ready.”

Kansas City had not announced an injury for Simmons at the start of Tuesday’s practice.

Andy Reid Says Trey Smith Is ‘Getting Close’ to Return

While Simmons’ situation is new, Smith has now missed more than a week because of his hip injury.

Smith visited a specialist while dealing with the issue and did not play in Kansas City’s 20-12 preseason-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams at Arrowhead Stadium on August 15.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided an encouraging update when he met with reporters Monday, although he stopped short of saying Smith would return against Tampa Bay.

“Trey’s doing good. We’ll see,” Reid said. “He’s getting close. We’ll see where it goes. I don’t know if you’ll see him this week, but he’s getting close.”

The Chiefs have given no indication that Smith’s hip injury is expected to keep him sidelined when the regular season begins.

Smith’s availability remains particularly important for an offensive line preparing for Mahomes’ return from the knee injury that ended his 2025 season.

The Chiefs are preparing to travel to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. The preseason matchup is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.