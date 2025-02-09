Pat Mahomes Sr., Patrick Mahomes Dad: All About His Father

Pat Mahomes Sr. is the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a former Major League baseball player.

Mahomes Sr. is divorced from Patrick Mahomes’ mom Randi Martin Mahomes. He is also the father of Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson Mahomes and is the father of Patrick’s two half-siblings, according to US Weekly.

Initially, Mahomes Sr. thought it was “crazy” that his son wanted to be a professional football player, he told MLB’s High Heat. He thought his son would follow in his footsteps into a Major League Baseball career. But he discovered that his son enjoyed the excitement of having the game cheering you on. It “craved to his appetite,” the dad says.

“He’s an athlete. He played all three sports,” Pat Mahomes Sr. said of Patrick Mahomes. The family is now “all in,” according to Pat Mahomes. “Happy 29th Patrick. 29 great years. I love you,” he wrote on his Instagram page in September 2024, along with a collage of photos and videos showing him with his son.

Here’s what you need to know about Pat Mahomes Sr., the dad of QB Patrick Mahomes.

Pat Mahomes Sr. Gave His Son a 3-Word Piece of Advice Before Super Bowl 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pat Mahomes (@silky__p)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

TMZ caught up with Mahomes Sr. and asked whether he had any advice for his son before the Super Bowl.

“Players make plays,” he responded, according to TMZ.

According to MLB.com, Patrick Lavon Mahomes was a 6th-round draft pick for the Minnesota Twins in 1988. He was chosen 155th, according to MLB.com.

His Major League debut came in 1992, according to MLB.com. He was a pitcher who ended his career with a 5.47 ERA and a 42-39 win-loss record as a pitcher, MLB.com reported.

Pat Mahomes is on Instagram. “Former Major League Baseball Pitcher,” his page reads. “Current Host of the Big Mahomes Show.”

Pat Mahomes Sr. Grew Up in Texas & Was Drafted by the Minnesota Twins

According to MLB.com, Patrick Mahomes Sr. grew up in Lindale, Texas. He played with a handful of other professional baseball teams during his career, which ended in 2003, including teams in Boston, New York, Texas, and Chicago, MLB.com reports. He is 54 years old.

He discussed his career and son with MLB’s High Heat. “Every game was do or die,” he said, adding that he always tried to “do my job and make sure I didn’t let the team down.

Mahomes Sr. has had some troubles in his life, being convicted of a third offense OWI in 2024, People reported.

Randi Martin Mahomes wrote about her ex-husband in her website bio. “After high school, Randi met Patrick’s father and they quickly connected and started a family. When they met, Randi had no idea that her future husband was a star athlete that played professional baseball. Married life with a professional baseball player is a hard life and took a toll on their relationship which lead to divorce. True to Randi’s optimistic spirit, the two are friendly to this day,” her bio says.

On January 28, Pat Mahomes posted that his Instagram page had been hacked, noting that he has respect for Buffalo Bills fans. On January 27, he wrote on X, “Today is a great day to not be from Buffalo…” when the Chiefs defeated the Bills.