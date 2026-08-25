Patrick Mahomes Teases Career News 20 Days Before Chiefs Start NFL Season vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs have yet to officially announce Patrick Mahomes‘ status for the team’s NFL opener against the Denver Broncos. Yet, all signs point to Mahomes playing against the Broncos in Week 1, barring a surprising setback in the coming weeks.

Mahomes is already talking like somebody who plans to suit up in Week 1. It has been an impressive recovery for Mahomes after sustaining an unfortunate season-ending ACL injury last December.

Mahomes revealed that he is preparing to play against “one of the best defenses in the league,” referencing the Broncos.

“I mean, obviously, I always say that because it kinda locks you in,” Mahomes told reporters on August 25, 2026. “When you get that first hit, it almost kind of locks you into, all right, we’re playing football again, everything like that.

“But I feel like the last few preseason games, we’ve been so good blocking and throughout these drives that I haven’t taken that hit. And so, it’ll be kind of that same type of experience,” Mahomes continued.

“But at the end of the day, when we’re going into that Week 1, if I’m able to kind of get through this process and be able to play, we’ll be going up against one of the best defenses in the league. And so, I’ll have to be ready to go no matter what it is.”

Chiefs News: Kansas City Has Yet to Announce Whether Patrick Mahomes Will Play Week 1 vs. Broncos

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Back in March, the Chiefs traded for Justin Fields as insurance just in case Mahomes was forced to miss a portion of the season. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has stopped short of revealing whether Mahomes will suit up against Denver.

“He’s doing great,” Reid said of Mahomes, per New York Post. “We’ll just see. I’m literally taking it day by day. There are no predictions here on anything.

“But if the doctors and the trainers and everybody that are involved with this give him an OK — and then most of all, if he feels like he can, then we’ll address that when we get there. But other than that, these other guys are playing quarterback and doing a nice job with it.”

Travis Kelce on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: ‘He’s Playing His Tail Off Right Now’

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Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is among those bullish on Mahomes’ comeback season. Throughout the offseason, Kelce praised how Mahomes was attacking his rehab.

“He’s playing his tail off right now, and he’s leading us,” Kelce noted on August 12, per A to Z’s Charles Goldman.

The Chiefs Traded for Justin Fields as Insurance Behind Patrick Mahomes

The addition of Fields appears to be a win-win move for both parties. Fields expressed excitement to join the Chiefs and learn behind Mahomes.

“I wanted to come here because of the [Chiefs’] culture, because of Pat and to learn from him and Coach Reid,” Fields noted in April, per ESPN’s Nate Taylor. “Just the winning, to be honest.

“We of course knew of each other, but we really didn’t communicate before coming here. I’m excited to learn from [Mahomes]. I’m already kind of picking his brain a little bit and just observing how he goes about things in the meeting rooms, field and stuff like that,” Fields continued.

“I’m excited, of course, to work with Coach Reid and [offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy] and all the guys on offense.”