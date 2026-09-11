Patrick & Brittany Mahomes’ Largest Investment Gets $185 Million Boost Ahead Chiefs-Broncos Game

Patrick Mahomes received major news away from football just days before his long-awaited return to the field for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Kansas City Council approved up to $185 million in public financing on Thursday for an expansion of CPKC Stadium and development of the surrounding Berkley Riverfront, a project tied to the Kansas City Current, according to KMBC.

Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, are part of the Current’s ownership group. Brittany joined Angie Long and Chris Long as an owner before Patrick became a co-owner in 2023, making the Chiefs quarterback the first active NFL player to hold an ownership stake in an NWSL franchise.

The new financing comes as the Current’s value continues to climb. Forbes valued the club at $325 million in 2026, making it the second-most valuable team in the NWSL behind Angel City FC at $340 million.

Kansas City Current’s $1.4 Billion Expansion Takes Major Step Forward

The Current’s ownership group has outlined ambitious plans for the team and the area surrounding CPKC Stadium.

The overall $1.4 billion project calls for expanding the stadium to 18,000 seats while developing a mixed-use district that includes retail, parking and other infrastructure improvements.

Under the agreement approved Thursday, Kansas City could back up to $185 million in debt issued by a third party or obtained by the developer.

The agreement includes safeguards for the city, including a third-party financial feasibility study and protections addressing possible cash-flow shortfalls. The council separately approved $150,000 for the feasibility study and additional advisory and legal services.

The project must also extend the Riverfront Trail from Current Landing to Riverfront Park at 1700 Monroe Ave. Funding for that portion of the development will be determined through a future financing agreement.

Mayor Quinton Lucas sponsored the ordinance, which will take effect on an accelerated timeline.

The Current previously described the vision behind the franchise and its investment in Kansas City.

“When Angie Long, Chris Long, and Brittany Mahomes brought this NWSL franchise to Kansas City, they were clear in their commitment to do it right, for the players and for the city,” the team said.

Patrick Mahomes Prepares for Chiefs Return Against Broncos

The development news comes as Patrick prepares for a major moment of his own Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs quarterback is set to play his first game since tearing the ACL and LCL in his left knee against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 14. After spending months rehabbing, Patrick made it clear during his Thursday news conference that he is ready to move beyond questions about the injury.

“Hopefully I’m done with the questions about the leg,” Mahomes said as he walked away from the podium.

Mahomes also said he does not plan to abandon the competitive style that has defined his career when he returns against Denver.

“I’m going to keep myself out of harm’s way like I always will, not try to take big hits and stuff like that, but I’m a competitor,” Mahomes said. “I signed up for this, and I’m going to go out there and play football. That’s how I’ve always rolled, no matter what it is, and that’s probably how I’ll be the rest of my career.”

After the lengthy rehabilitation process, Mahomes said he is ready to turn his attention back to playing.

“It was a long process,” Mahomes said. “But we’re here now, and now I get to go out there and be myself.”

The Chiefs host the Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET. ESPN and ABC will broadcast the game.