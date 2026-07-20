Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Quietly Shut Down Rumors About Their Relationship

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes appeared to put recent online speculation about their relationship behind them with a public date night at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

The couple attended Sunday’s championship match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium, where Brittany shared several Instagram Stories from their suite before kickoff. The appearance came less than two weeks after social media users questioned why the pair appeared to be sitting apart during Spain’s quarterfinal victory over Switzerland.

This time, the Kansas City Chiefs star QB and Brittany were all smiles as they watched the biggest match in international soccer together.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Share Sweet World Cup Final Photos

Before Spain defeated Argentina to capture the World Cup title, Brittany documented the couple’s evening on Instagram.

Her first Story showed the view from their suite as fans filled the stadium ahead of kickoff. The FIFA World Cup closing ceremony featured appearances from Tom Cruise, Nicole Scherzinger and Post Malone, while Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and Laura Pausini performed the tournament’s official anthem, “Desire.”

Brittany later shared a boomerang-style selfie with Patrick as the couple smiled for the camera in coordinated outfits.

She also posted additional videos from inside the stadium before the teams took the field.

Patrick shared his own Instagram Story showing the view of the pitch before the match began.

The outing highlighted another major sporting event for the couple, who are longtime supporters of soccer. They are founding co-owners of the NWSL’s Kansas City Current and minority owners of Sporting Kansas City in MLS.

The Mahomes’ Earlier World Cup Appearance Sparked Online Speculation

Estranho mesmo Mahomes não estar com a Brittany Só um detalhe que pode ser bobo, mas estranho https://t.co/IxwuvhT3kq — Danilo Lacalle (@danlacalle) July 12, 2026

The couple’s appearance at the World Cup final stood in stark contrast to the attention they received after attending Argentina’s quarterfinal victory over Switzerland earlier in the tournament.

During that match, photos circulated online showing Patrick seated one row behind Brittany while looking at his phone.

The images quickly fueled speculation on social media, with fans questioning why the married couple wasn’t sitting together.

Journalist Danilo Lacalle wrote on X, “It’s really weird that Mahomes isn’t with Brittany. Just a detail that might be silly, but weird.”

Other social media users turned the moment into jokes and memes, with one viral post reading, “BREAKING: married couple gets into argument.”

Neither Patrick nor Brittany publicly addressed the online speculation.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Have Spent the Month Traveling Together

The World Cup final was the latest stop in a busy month for the couple.

Earlier in July, Patrick and Brittany traveled to New York City for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at Madison Square Garden, where they joined fellow Kansas City Chiefs players and hundreds of other guests.

The following weekend, they flew to California to celebrate the wedding of former Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk at the Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel.

Swift and Kelce also attended that celebration, marking the first time the newlyweds were photographed together following their wedding.