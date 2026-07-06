Brittany Mahomes Sends 4-Word Message to Her Team After Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding

Brittany Mahomes had a short but sweet message for the team behind her look for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.

Brittany attended the July 3 celebration at Madison Square Garden with her husband, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, and the couple coordinated their looks for the star-studded event. After hairstylist Brooke Barloe shared a behind-the-scenes look at the glam process, Brittany showed her appreciation with four words.

“I just love ya’ll,” she wrote.

Brittany Mahomes’ Hairstylist Shares Behind-the-Scenes Wedding Glam

Brittany wore a ruched satin gown by Marmar Halim for the wedding celebration. She completed the look with a diamond necklace, a bejeweled mint purse and her hair styled in half-up curls.

Barloe later shared photos and videos showing how the hairstyle came together.

“Ran into @brittanylynne in nyc and thought we’d do some spontaneous glam ;)” she wrote on Instagram.

The hairstylist also had a message for her other clients after creating the look.

“P.s. I’m obsessed with this style so if you’re a client of mine this summer let’s trend these curly curls,” she added.

Barloe credited herself for the hair and makeup artist Kendra Cook for the rest of the glam.

Patrick coordinated with his wife for the celebration, wearing a tuxedo and adding sunglasses to his look.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Dressed Up for Both Wedding Events

Brittany also shared photos from the wedding weekend on Instagram, giving fans a closer look at the couple’s outfits.

The post included snapshots from the main celebration as well as the more intimate rehearsal dinner the night before.

For the rehearsal dinner, Brittany wore another Marmar Halim design. The chartreuse off-the-shoulder silk taffeta gown featured a draped bodice.

Patrick wore a silky brown suit with gold chains.

Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews was among the thousands of people who reacted to Brittany’s photos.

“THE BEST,” Andrews wrote.

The couple attended the wedding weekend without their three children, Sterling, Bronze and Golden.

Their trip to New York City was brief. After attending the festivities, the Mahomeses returned home to Kansas City to spend the Fourth of July with their children.

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift Became Close Through the Chiefs

Brittany and Swift became friends after the singer began dating Kelce.

The two have frequently been spotted together at Kansas City Chiefs games, including at Arrowhead Stadium. They have also coordinated their game-day outfits, previously wearing matching puffer jackets and all-red looks while supporting their partners.

Their friendship has continued away from football. Swift attended Brittany’s 30th birthday celebration in September and later sent her a copy of “The Life of a Showgirl” with a personal note.

Patrick and Kelce have also maintained a close friendship during their years together with the Chiefs. Kelce served as a groomsman when the Mahomeses married in 2022.

The wedding celebration brought together several other familiar faces from the football and entertainment worlds. Guests included Chiefs coach Andy Reid, George Kittle, Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Gigi Hadid, Emma Stone, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lopez.