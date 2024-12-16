Ex-Chiefs QB Sends KC Warning About Patrick Mahomes’ Ankle Injury

Should the Kansas City Chiefs rest quarterback Patrick Mahomes II in Week 16 after news of a high ankle sprain.

The Kansas City Chiefs have a massive decision to make in Week 16 following superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ latest ankle injury against the Cleveland Browns — which was diagnosed as a “high ankle sprain” of his right ankle, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

And former NFL quarterbacks within the media believe Kansas City would be wise to rest the two-time league MVP for the upcoming matchup with the Houston Texans. “Patrick Mahomes faces an uphill battle to play Saturday,” ex-Chiefs QB Chase Daniel posted on X on December 16, along with a clip from FOX Sports One’s “The Facility,” explaining his opinion.

“[Mahomes] has a history of these right ankle injuries and when you’re a quarterback — because it’s different, guys, for [quarterbacks] when it’s the right ankle versus the left ankle,” Daniel began. “So, left ankle on a right-handed quarterback, you don’t really need your left ankle because you’re not pushing off. When you get to your right foot though, all your power comes from your push off. And especially under center, when you’re pushing off away from the line of scrimmage, it’s going to be hard [for Mahomes] to protect himself.”

“I think that’s what the Chiefs have to weigh,” the long-time NFL QB warned. “Can [Mahomes] protect [himself] in the pocket because remember, they’ve had left tackle issues — he’s been sacked like 15 times in the last three games. That’s the issue that I [worry about], not a great offensive line.”

Daniel also noted that Mahomes is at his best when he can move around in the pocket and get outside if need be. And he was particularly concerned about Mahomes suffering a right ankle injury, due to the “push off” that the front leg typically provides.

Ex-NFL Star QB Matt Ryan Agrees Chiefs Should Sit Patrick Mahomes in Week 16 vs. Texans

Similar to Daniel, former Atlanta Falcons star quarterback Matt Ryan argued that the Chiefs should sit Mahomes in Week 16 out of precaution.

“I mean, if it was me, I would sit him,” Ryan told the CBS Sports crew on the morning of December 16. “I think it’s most important to have him healthy for the playoff stretch and ankles are tough [injuries].”

“I know he’s done it in the playoffs before, kind of played through that [injury and] played really well with it, but those are playoff games,” the four-time Pro Bowler reasoned. “I look at this regular season — they’ve got the two-game lead, first place in the AFC — they’ve got these two games back-to-back. Maybe you can get him back for Week 18, get a little rhythm heading into the playoffs.”

Ryan added that it does make sense to see how Mahomes’ ankle heals the next few days before deciding on his availability but stressed that he’d have “no qualms” with resting him for a couple of weeks.

Chiefs’ Upcoming Schedule ‘Complicates’ Patrick Mahomes’ Recovery Timeline, Says NFL Insider

Ryan hinted at this on CBS Sports, but the Chiefs’ upcoming schedule does them no favors when it comes to getting Mahomes back out onto the field.

Both head coach Andy Reid and Mahomes himself expressed optimism on the status of his ankle after the win over the Browns, but Daniel and Ryan make some good points. As did Rapoport on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.”

“You watch that hit [on Mahomes], high-low, the amount of pain he’s in, him limping off, none of it is good,” Rapoport relayed.

Continuing: “That said, it does not appear based on the initial diagnosis that this is a dire situation. Yes, I said the words high ankle sprain, that is the fear. Patrick Mahomes is going to have more tests [on December 16].

“But this is the same Mahomes that had a somewhat similar high ankle sprain around the playoffs a couple years back and ended up playing. His body is just built different… So, we will see what his status is. The fact that he has a Saturday game and then a Christmas game does complicate things.”