Patrick Mahomes’ Appearance Turns Heads on Chiefs Day 1

Tuesday, May 27, marked day one of OTAs for the Kansas City Chiefs, and franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes made a big splash. OTA stands for Organized Team Activities, and it’s the time when NFL teams start to practice in an official capacity.

The Chiefs were in good company, because 20 NFL teams kicked off OTAs on Tuesday. Five additional teams will start on Wednesday, May 28, so the season, indeed, has started. Even though we’re not close to the point or actually seeing contact football on the field, expect to see teams sharing plenty of highlights and photos from OTAs, so it will certainly feel like the season has kicked in.

Mahomes turned quite a few heads making a grand entrance to the Chiefs’ OTAs on Tuesday.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Makes an Entrance

The Chiefs shared a video of Mahomes walking into OTAs on Tuesday and captioned it, “Day one of OTAs,” with the note that it’s year nine for Mahomes.

Followers were quick to comment on the clip, many of them being surprised that it’s already year nine for the quarterback.

“Man’s look like he hasn’t touched a football all offseason,” one commenter stated on X.

“God….. Please don’t remind me we’re already in year 9. It’s already going by too quickly,” one stated on Instagram.

“Why does Mahomes look like all of us back into the office after the holiday weekend lol,” another one said, joking.

“Mahomes on mission, so please just get this man a solid O line, and he will take you to a Super Bowl, it’s pretty much guaranteed,” another one said, adding that five “Super Bowl appearances before 30 years of age is just absurd, so please work that O line until it’s great.”

Patrick Mahomes Ranked No. 4 in QBs

Mahomes has nothing to prove at this point, but he’s not ranked as high as one might think going into the 2025 season. In a May 7 piece from Bleacher Report, Mahomes is ranked the No. 4 best quarterback in the NFL ahead of the 2025 season.

In the piece, NFL analyst and expert Brad Gagnon even says he could have been lower on his tally. “On paper, Mahomes has been a mediocre quarterback since the start of the 2023 season,” Gagnon states. “So, why is he still ranked fourth on this list?”

Of course, Gagnon admits that Mahomes is “one of the most accomplished and talented players in NFL history,” so “he still gets some benefit of the doubt. And it helps that the two-time MVP has saved himself over and over again.”

“The 29-year-old led an NFL-best five fourth-quarter comebacks and seven game-winning drives in 2024 alone, he posted a 110.4 passer rating on third down, and he again found a way to get the Chiefs to the Super Bowl,” he continues. “Eventually, even that stuff won’t be enough. Let’s see if Mahomes can bounce back in his age-30 season and maintain his spot among the top tier.”

Gagnon ranks Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills as the best quarterback in the league going into 2025. Why? He says that, “Allen has been consistently spectacular for half a decade.”