Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany’s Marriage Has a Clear ‘CEO,’ Body Language Expert Claims

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, have a relationship in which Brittany takes the lead, according to a body language expert who analyzed a recent video of the couple.

Inbaal Honigman, speaking on behalf of Casino.org Canada, examined footage of the couple looking through old photographs in a video posted by CommunityAmerica Credit Union on October 23.

Honigman suggested that Brittany appeared to direct the conversation while Patrick followed her lead.

“Patrick turns his ear towards Brittany, tilting his head towards her. He trusts her to lead the conversation,” Honigman said.

“This natural head-tilt by the athlete indicates that he’s used to following his wife’s instructions. Their dynamic shows that Brittany is the CEO of their marriage, and Patrick is more of a follower.”

The expert also offered her interpretation of the couple’s reactions to seeing photographs from different stages of their relationship.

Body Language Expert Says Brittany Mahomes Takes the Lead With Patrick

Honigman pointed to Brittany’s movements throughout the video, suggesting she made an effort to keep her husband engaged.

“Brittany is really trying to get into the spirit of the game, leaning towards Patrick and turning her body to face him. She’s attempting to get him engaged and interested in reminiscing,” Honigman said.

“She laughs along with some of the photos and tries to project a more light-hearted approach. But Patrick’s neutral face says that his heart is not in it.”

Honigman also interpreted the couple’s fidgeting as a possible sign that they felt uncomfortable being filmed.

“The faux-spontaneous video is a little unnatural for both Patrick and Brittany. While they swipe through the photos, both wiggle their feet impatiently, waiting for the job to be over, not really enjoying the reminiscing,” she said.

The expert suggested that the couple’s movements reflected a preference for privacy rather than public attention.

“This entire clip reveals that the Mahomes know how important publicity is for their brand, but they’re not naturally show-offy people,” Honigman said.

“If it were up to them, they’d spend their time away from prying eyes and just surrounded by their nearest and dearest. Their uneasy moves, fidgeting and forced smiles, reveal that they’re not one of the fame-hungry couples, but are actually humble and private.”

Those conclusions represent Honigman’s interpretation of the footage rather than confirmed information about the couple’s feelings.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Revisit Early Dating Photos in New Video

The video, shared by CommunityAmerica Credit Union, featured the couple reacting to photographs from their teenage years through their life as parents.

Patrick has served as the credit union’s lead ambassador since 2019.

The couple’s 3-year-old son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, briefly appeared at the beginning of the video before running out of the frame.

One photograph showed Patrick and Brittany when they first started dating.

“That’s at my house when we first started dating,” Patrick said.

Brittany recalled one of her favorite makeup choices at the time.

“Yeah, I had glitter eyeshadow that I loved to wear all the time,” she said.

“She love glitter eyeshadow, for sure,” Patrick responded.

Another photograph featured the quarterback during his early days with the Chiefs, sporting a mohawk.

“That’s young me with the mohawk,” Patrick said. “I hadn’t found a barber in Kansas City yet.”

Brittany held the photograph next to her husband’s face and told him, “Still cute, still cute.”

Patrick Mahomes Reveals How He Helped Plan Family Photos

The couple also reacted to a recent photograph featuring their three children, Sterling Skye, Bronze and Golden Raye.

“My babies! Those are some cute kids, let me tell you,” Brittany said.

Patrick then explained how he helped select the location for the family pictures.

“Brittany wanted to go to, like, all these places [for the photo], and I was like, ‘Why don’t we just go down the street. There’s some cool trees down there,'” Patrick said.

“So, it was my imagination that got these photos done.”

The couple also looked back at a prom photograph, which showed Patrick wearing a white suit jacket with untied shoelaces.

“Oh lord,” Patrick reacted.

“Look at your shoes!” Brittany said, laughing.

“My shoes look alright, but I don’t want to tie my shoes?” Patrick responded.

Honigman also commented on Brittany’s reactions when she looked directly at her husband during the video.

“It’s only when Brittany looks at her husband that she relaxes and laughs wholeheartedly,” the expert said.

“The moment that she forgets about the cameras, she feels like herself again. Looking at Patrick calms and soothes Brittany.”