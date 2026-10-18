Inside Brittany Mahomes’ Growing Billion-Dollar Business Empire

As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues building his impressive NFL career, his wife, Brittany Mahomes, has built a business portfolio that includes partnerships with major fashion, fitness, and beauty brands, as well as an ownership stake in a professional women’s soccer team.

The former professional soccer player has worked with companies including Adidas, Abercrombie & Fitch, Divi, Alo Yoga and WHOOP, expanding her commercial opportunities beyond her husband’s football career.

Several businesses connected to Brittany operate in multibillion-dollar industries, while the Kansas City Current, the National Women’s Soccer League franchise she helped establish, is reportedly worth $325 million.

Brittany Mahomes Builds Fashion Partnerships With Adidas and Abercrombie & Fitch

Brittany, 31, has established relationships with several recognizable clothing and athletic apparel companies.

Her partnership with Abercrombie & Fitch began in November 2025, while her work with Adidas has included promotional photoshoots featuring the brand’s athletic clothing.

On October 15, Brittany shared several photos from an Adidas shoot on Instagram.

“Archives never expire ☺️,” she captioned the post.

Patrick, also 31, responded with two heart-eyes emojis.

Several other recognizable names commented on the pictures, including sports broadcasters Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson.

“Meeeow,” Andrews wrote.

“There she isssss,” Thompson added.

Patrick’s brother, Jackson Mahomes, also responded.

“She been in the gym!!🔥🔥,” Jackson commented.

Tavia Hunt, the wife of Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, also showed her support by leaving two red heart emojis.

Brittany’s additional fashion and fitness partnerships include Vitality, which previously collaborated with her on a collection inspired by her daughter, Sterling Skye.

She has also worked with Alo Yoga and Alani Nu, expanding her business relationships into wellness and lifestyle products.

Divi Partnership Adds Another Major Brand to Her Business Portfolio

Brittany has also entered the beauty industry through a collaboration with Divi, the haircare company founded by entrepreneur Dani Austin.

Austin announced their partnership on Instagram.

“Two is better than one…,” she wrote while introducing Brittany to the company’s audience.

Divi later promoted the collaboration with another message.

“Here because we’ve been there, Growth Care™ for every step of your hair journey.”

The agreement added haircare to Brittany’s existing commercial partnerships.

Although the financial details of the Divi collaboration have not been disclosed, the arrangement represents another business relationship outside professional sports.

Brittany Mahomes’ Kansas City Current Ownership Connects Her to a $325 Million Franchise

One of Brittany’s most significant business interests involves her ownership stake in the Kansas City Current.

Forbes reports the NWSL franchise is valued at $325 million.

Brittany helped establish the organization alongside the Long family, drawing on her professional soccer background to enter women’s sports ownership.

Patrick officially joined the team’s ownership group in 2023, recognizing his wife’s work in developing the franchise.

“I am thankful for the chance to join my wife as part of the Kansas City Current’s ownership team,” Patrick said when announcing his investment.

“Brittany and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization. I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history.”

Brittany also welcomed her husband’s involvement.

“We are so thrilled to make this a family affair and have Patrick join as an owner,” she said.

The team’s reported $325 million valuation reflects the estimated value of the entire franchise, not Brittany’s individual ownership stake.

Her ownership percentage and the financial value of that investment have not been made public.

WHOOP’s $10.1 Billion Valuation Highlights Another Mahomes Business Connection

The Mahomes family’s business relationships also extend into wearable fitness technology through WHOOP.

The company has reached a reported valuation of $10.1 billion following a $575 million Series G funding round.

Patrick previously participated in WHOOP’s $100 million Series E funding round, when the company carried a valuation of approximately $1.2 billion.

However, the value of Patrick’s individual investment has not been disclosed, and the company’s overall valuation should not be confused with the value of the family’s holdings.

Brittany has also been associated with WHOOP through her fitness-related commercial activities.

Brittany’s additional business relationships include CommunityAmerica Credit Union, which has featured her and Patrick in promotional campaigns.

She also appeared in “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit,” expanding her professional opportunities into modeling and fashion.