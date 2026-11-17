Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is celebrating the growth of the Kansas City Current, sharing a video that highlights how the women’s soccer club became a franchise valued at approximately $325 million.

Mahomes reposted a video from Front Office Sports to his Instagram Stories, giving followers a look at the team’s beginnings and the people responsible for building the organization.

The video highlights the role of his wife, Brittany Mahomes, who co-founded the Current in 2020 alongside Angie and Chris Long.

While Patrick joined the ownership group in 2023, Brittany and the Longs established the club three years earlier.

The video also details the team’s investments in training facilities, its stadium and a development project surrounding the property.

Mahomes’ post comes as the Current prepare to compete for the NWSL Championship after defeating Gotham FC 2-1 in Sunday’s semifinal.

The team will face the Washington Spirit on Saturday, November 21, at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Patrick Mahomes Highlights Brittany Mahomes’ Role in Founding Kansas City Current

Brittany was one of three people who founded the Current, bringing her own experience as a soccer player to the organization.

She played soccer at the collegiate level before spending a year playing professionally in Iceland.

Patrick became an investor in the club in 2023, making him the first active NFL player to acquire an ownership stake in a National Women’s Soccer League team.

However, the Mahomes family does not hold the majority ownership position.

That distinction belongs to Angie and Chris Long, who spent years working in the financial industry before entering professional women’s soccer.

Both worked on Wall Street, and Chris eventually established his own credit investment firm, which Angie later joined.

According to Front Office Sports, the couple’s interest in owning a women’s soccer team began after attending the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

Inspired by the tournament, the Longs decided to bring a professional women’s soccer franchise to Kansas City.

They also wanted to develop a different investment model for women’s sports, focusing on facilities, infrastructure and business opportunities surrounding the club.

Kansas City Current’s $325 Million Valuation Follows Major Investments

The Current’s ownership group has invested heavily in the team’s facilities since launching the organization.

In 2022, the club opened an $18 million training facility designed to support its players and operations.

Two years later, the team opened CPKC Stadium, the first stadium built specifically for a professional women’s sports team.

The stadium became a central part of the ownership group’s plans to expand the club’s business operations.

The owners are now working on a development project valued at approximately $1 billion that would transform the area surrounding the stadium.

Plans include restaurants, housing and retail spaces.

The club’s estimated $325 million valuation represents the value of the entire franchise, rather than Patrick’s individual ownership stake.

The Longs have also expanded their soccer investments internationally.

The couple recently acquired a leading soccer club in Denmark, where they plan to apply a similar business approach.

Kansas City Current Advance to NWSL Championship After Dramatic Win

The Current secured their place in the NWSL Championship with a 2-1 victory over Gotham FC on Sunday, November 15.

Kansas City took an early lead when midfielder Croix Bethune scored on a free kick in the 20th minute.

Bethune sent the ball around Gotham’s defensive wall to put the Current ahead 1-0.

Gotham responded in the second half, tying the game in the 69th minute after an own goal by Kansas City defender Laney Rouse.

With the match approaching extra time, forward Haley Hopkins scored the winning goal in the 89th minute.

The late goal gave Kansas City the victory over the defending NWSL champions.

The result also reversed the outcome of the teams’ previous postseason meeting.

Gotham eliminated the Current in the 2025 quarterfinals, but Kansas City prevailed in this year’s semifinal despite Gotham entering the matchup as the No. 1 seed.

The win sends the Current to the league’s championship game against the Washington Spirit.

Washington advanced with a 2-1 victory over the Utah Royals on Saturday, November 14.

The NWSL Championship is scheduled for November 21 at 7 p.m. CT at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.