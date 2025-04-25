Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Chiefs Drafting Potential Franchise Left Tackle

The Kansas City Chiefs got their guy on night one of the 2025 NFL Draft, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to be very pleased with the pick.

Just before Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons was announced as the 32nd overall selection, Mahomes posted the following emoji on X: “😎.”

Throughout the lead-up to the draft, it certainly felt like Simmons was the most commonly mocked prospect to Kansas City. Nearly every top expert and analyst predicted that the Chiefs would bet on the talented-but-injured blocker at one point or another.

In the end, that’s exactly what general manager Brett Veach chose to do, securing a prospect that could finally solve KC’s perennial issue at left tackle.

Chiefs Can Be Patient With Josh Simmons — Creating a Win-Win Situation for Both Sides

This is the definition of a dream landing spot for both player and team. And that’s part of the reason so many writers predicted Simmons would land with the Chiefs.

Simmons was the third-ranked offensive tackle prospect within Dane Brugler’s pre-draft guide, “The Beast.” He fell to No. 32 overall because of a “non-contact patella injury in left knee (Oct. 2024), which required season-ending surgery.”

The good news is Kansas City doesn’t need Simmons to step in and start right away. In fact, if all goes well with free agent signing Jaylon Moore, the Chiefs could theoretically redshirt Simmons as he recovers from injury and then gets himself up to speed with the KC playbook.

In all honesty, that’s probably the best thing for Simmons’ health and development.

And if taking things slow works and Simmons turns into a true franchise left tackle, it’s the best possible outcome for Kansas City too.

Simmons is only 22 years old, weighing in at 6-foot-5, 317 pounds. He also has experience at both offensive tackle positions — let’s say Moore impresses on the left-hand side and the Chiefs elect to move on from Jawaan Taylor next offseason instead.

At his core, Simmons is an athletic pass protector who “explodes out of his stance.”

Brugler noted that the Ohio State product “isn’t an overpowering mauler in the run game,” but he does show some range as a blocker out in space. And his clean and “coordinated” pass protection work will keep Mahomes smiling long-term.

Chiefs Swipe Extra 5th-Round Pick From Eagles in Odd NFL Draft Trade

Everyone around the league seemed to know that the Chiefs wanted Simmons — except maybe the Philadelphia Eagles. In one of the stranger NFL draft trades, Kansas City slid one pick back before selecting their new offensive tackle.

According to the NFL’s official X account, this netted Veach and KC an extra fifth-round pick this year at No. 164 overall.

The Eagles then utilized the pick to select linebacker Jihaad Campbell, who was basically the defensive version of Simmons. Aka, another high-end talent who fell in the draft due to preexisting injuries.

No one is criticizing that selection from a Philadelphia perspective, but it was an odd move to surrender a draft pick. Perhaps, a different team was willing to move up from round two to swipe Campbell, and the Eagles sent a trade offer of their own to block them.

Otherwise, this deal makes very little sense for Philly, considering the Chiefs weren’t connected to Campbell very often throughout the pre-draft process.

Either way, it was a masterclass from Veach. Kansas City not only got the player they wanted from the start, but they also landed an additional draft pick in the process. That’s good business.