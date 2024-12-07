Patrick Mahomes ‘Made Me Cry,’ Former Bills Player Says

A former member of the Buffalo Bills says Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made him cry multiple times.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the highest-profile players in the NFL, and for good reason. He’s already notched two Super Bowls by the age of 29, and Mahomes and the Chiefs are working to set themselves up for another championship run with an 11-1 record going into Week 14.

But, along the way, Mahomes has, let’s say, impacted some NFL players. He’s a tough competitor, and that can bring out the feels. Now, one former NFL player is reminiscing about the time, or times, Mahomes has actually made him cry.

Former Buffalo Bills Player: ‘You Know How Many Times Patrick Mahomes Made Me Cry?’

Former Buffalo Bills receiver Emmanuel Sanders appeared on FS1’s “The Facility” on Friday, December 6, and talked about one time Mahomes got the best of him during the AFC division round of the 2021 playoffs. During that game, the Bills secured a 36-33 lead with 13 seconds left in the game. But, after the kickoff, Mahomes was able to link up with Tyreek Hill for 19 yards and Travis Kelce for 25 yards to get close enough to the endzone to have kicker Harrison Butker tie up the game. From there, the game went into overtime, and the Chiefs won.

“I still remember, after we scored, my family was going crazy,” Sanders said of the experience. “I told them to calm down, because I’ve been in the division with Pat, you’ve got to play him for four quarters. In my heart, I knew … 13 seconds … he a bad boy.”

That’s when Sanders opened up about Mahomes making him cry. He said it happened more than once, too. He didn’t say exactly how many times, but it sounds like a lot.

“I retired after that game,” he said. “You know how many times Patrick Mahomes made me cry though? I was in the AFC West, it happened with the 49ers in the Super Bowl. I’m a grown man, and he’s making me cry. … I retired, dog. I’m up here right now because of him.”

So, not only did Mahomes make him cry, but the quarterback also made him retire. That says a lot.

But, Sanders has nothing to really cry about, because he won a Super Bowl in 2016 while he was on the Denver Broncos‘ squad.

Sanders closed out his career with 704 catches, 9,245 yards and 51 touchdowns during 12 NFL seasons with the Bills, Broncos, San Fransico 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints. He’s also a Pro Bowler.

Xavier Worthy Talks Patrick Mahomes Up

Someone who Mahomes is not making cry is Chiefs rookies Xavier Worthy. In a December 6 press conference, Worthy talked about the chemistry he has with the quarterback.

“Just the timing on everything,” Worthy said. “Coming into a new system, you throw to so many different receivers and then now you have this new guy coming in, so you got to build that chemistry. I feel like now it’ catching on, we’re just getting that chemistry together, it’s good.”

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers, who are 8-4, at 8:20 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, December 8, for Sunday Night Football.