Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs Announce Major Patrick Mahomes Injury Update Before Falcons Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Patrick Mahomes
Getty
The Chiefs deliver an update on quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the Jets game.

The Kansas City Chiefs held their collective breath late in the first half last week against the New York Jets as superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes left the field, clutching his throwing arm in obvious pain after a vicious hit to the elbow. In that moment, all of the team’s hopes for its season, which started 5-0, might have been lost. Instead, the news has gotten progressively better with each update to the QB’s health since.

Mahomes returned to the game and didn’t miss a single snap. He played well in the second half and the Chiefs ran away with the win, breaking their two-game losing streak.

The quarterback told reporters after the contest that he was not throwing the football as well as he would like early in the second half, though those issues improved as the third and fourth quarters wore on. He added that team doctors planned to conduct testing on Sunday after Mahomes finished with his media obligations.

The MRI on his elbow came back absent any concerns of serious injury, which was the first bar for Mahomes to clear after he acknowledged that issues with the elbow joint are often scary because of how unpredictable in nature they can be.

Then, on Wednesday, November 11, Kansas City announced that its two-time MVP gunslinger was a full participant in practice ahead of the Chiefs’ road matchup against the Falcons in Atlanta this weekend.

“Chiefs listed QB Patrick Mahomes as a full participant in today’s practice, putting him on track to play Sunday at Atlanta,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on X.

Patrick Mahomes Will Be on Field With New Chiefs’ Wide Receiver Josh Downs in Atlanta

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs
GettyFormer Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs

That means Mahomes will start under center in what will be new wide receiver Josh Downs’ first game with the Chiefs.

Kansas City flipped a fourth-round pick and a fifth-rounder to the Indianapolis Colts in return for Downs and a seventh-round selection ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

The Chiefs have been short on wide receivers since before the season began, even when the group they already had was fully healthy, which hasn’t been much of the time since Week 1.

Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy Tracking to Play Against Falcons After Hamstring Injury vs. Jets Last Week

Xavier Worthy wid receiver Kansas City Chiefs
GettyWide receiver Xavier Worthy of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rashee Rice has missed two games this season, though he is currently healthy.

Tyquan Thornton produced the best performance of his career in Week 4 before dislocating his ankle against the Las Vegas Raiders late in that game, which is going to cost the Chiefs’ top deep threat much, if not all, of the remainder of the regular season.

Xavier Worthy has played in all eight contests to this point, but he suffered a hamstring strain in the fourth quarter against the Jets last weekend.

However, head coach Andy Reid said on Wednesday that Worthy was a full participant in practice and is “feeling pretty good,” which is a strong sign regarding his chances to play in Atlanta Sunday.

Max Dible covers the NFL, NBA and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. He covered local and statewide news as a reporter for West Hawaii Today and served as news director for BigIslandNow.com and Pacific Media Group's family of Big Island radio stations before joining Heavy. More about Max Dible

0 Comments

Chiefs Announce Major Patrick Mahomes Injury Update Before Falcons Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Chiefs News

More Heavy on Chiefs News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x