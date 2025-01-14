Fake Patrick Mahomes News Causes Stir Ahead of Divisional Round

Patrick Mahomes II was the subject of a popular social media post on January 14, as B/R Gridiron highlighted the fact that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback updated his Instagram picture to a photo flexing his three championship rings ahead of the second round of the NFL playoffs.

Needless to say, this profile “change” caused a bit of a stir on X with over 1,900 likes and 115,000-plus views in a little over two hours. The only problem? Mahomes did NOT update his profile picture on Instagram.

The Chiefs quarterback is confident, but he’s not one to provide bulletin board material and he certainly didn’t send the Houston Texans some sort of “reminder” ahead of the Divisional Round.

Instead, this is likely just an attempt at drumming up some social media engagement. And although most commenting fans did not realize Mahomes’ photo has been the three-ring flex for quite some time, a few did point out the accuracy — or lack thereof — of this post.

“This has been his profile picture since the ring ceremony lol,” one Chiefs fan wrote, quoting the post.

Another said: “I hate that I’m this person but this has been his picture for a while now – so no.”

And a third weighed in, questioning, “this was his [profile pic] before the season so what’s the point of the post?”

There you have it, Mahomes has unintentionally caught fire on social media for something he actually did months ago. Hopefully, the Texans locker room doesn’t fall for this fake bit of bulletin board material as many X users did.

Patrick Mahomes Remains Humble Ahead of Chiefs’ Playoff Matchup With Texans

Play

If Mahomes did ever send this sort of disrespectful message to an opponent before a playoff game, it would be very out of character. Case and point, while speaking with the media on January 14, the Chiefs quarterback remained very humble as he discussed the Divisional Round set up versus Houston.

“This is the playoffs now. This is where you want to be at. And you’re going up against a great football team and it’s going to take your best effort to win it,” Mahomes told reporters.

Later, he went into more detail on the Texans in particular.

“That [Houston] defense is extremely real. They have a great quarterback and a great coach,” the KC signal-caller said. “We knew when we played them this last time it was a hard-fought game. They get after the quarterback really well, they have really good secondary players, and the linebackers fly around.”

Mahomes concluded that the Texans will be a “great challenge” for Kansas City this weekend, adding that the Chiefs will have to play their “best football” in order to win.

Andy Reid Says Chiefs Cannot Think About the Three-Peat If They Want to Achieve It

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke with reporters before Mahomes, and he was asked about the idea of trying to achieve three straight Super Bowls over the next month.

“You don’t ever go there,” Reid responded after a media member pondered if the players and coaches allow themselves to appreciate the magnitude of what they’re trying to accomplish.

“You’re kind of tunneled in here,” the Chiefs HC explained. “Just trying to find another play that possibly works or another defensive play that works or special teams guys are [focused on] that part. It’s a weird dynamic [in] that way where you don’t ever look at that stuff. You’re just ingrained in trying to make sure you communicate and see enough tape… communicate with the players and teach them.”

Although Reid acknowledged that he personally doesn’t talk about this sort of thing, he also noted that the Chiefs locker room hasn’t really put much focus into the topic of a three-peat this season — at least, when he’s around.

Needless to say, a very suggestive profile pic change with three Super Bowl rings is not something Mahomes is likely to draw attention to ahead of a potentially historic playoff run.