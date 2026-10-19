Patrick Mahomes Reveals His ‘Favorite, Single Barbecue Item’ Before Making Chiefs History Again

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has tried plenty of barbecue restaurants in Kansas City, but one menu item stands above the rest.

During his weekly appearance on 96.5 The Fan, Mahomes was asked to identify his favorite barbecue restaurant in the city.

The three-time Super Bowl champion admitted he wasn’t entirely comfortable choosing one establishment over the others.

“Not necessarily,” Mahomes said when asked whether he felt comfortable making a recommendation.

However, the quarterback had no trouble identifying his favorite barbecue order.

“I will say, like, I don’t know if it’s my favorite barbecue place, but my favorite single barbecue thing in Kansas City is Joe’s Z-Man,” Mahomes said.

“Like, if you give me that thing, I’m eating it immediately every single time, and I have to stay away from it so I can make weight half the time. So that’s my favorite single barbecue item in Kansas City.”

The comments came ahead of another historic achievement for Mahomes, who joined Tom Brady in the NFL record books after Kansas City beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 18.

Patrick Mahomes Names His Favorite Kansas City Barbecue Order

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Although Mahomes chose the Z-Man sandwich from Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que, he made it clear he enjoys several other restaurants in the area.

“I don’t know if that’s controversial or not, but I enjoy them all,” Mahomes explained.

“I eat Jack Stack a lot. I go to Q39, Arthur Bryant’s. I’ve tried all of them and I like them all. So don’t get me wrong, but that one thing that I enjoy the most is the Z-Man from Joe’s.”

The quarterback’s latest food recommendation adds to his history of sharing his favorite meals and restaurants with fans.

Mahomes has previously discussed his love of ketchup, including one particular combination that attracted attention in 2018.

“I don’t think it’s that weird, but I put it on my macaroni and cheese,” Mahomes said at the time. “People seem to think that’s a weird thing, some people think that’s disgusting, but it’s good to me.”

His enthusiasm for the condiment eventually helped him land an endorsement deal with Hunt’s.

Chiefs Quarterback Reaches Major Milestone Against Los Angeles Chargers

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Mahomes followed his barbecue comments by earning his 100th regular-season victory as a starting quarterback.

He reached the milestone in 131 starts, tying Brady for the fewest starts needed to reach 100 regular-season wins.

After the game, Mahomes joked about repeatedly hearing comparisons to the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

“My honest first reaction is like, they’ve said this from like 97 on. I’m like, ‘When did Tom lose another game?’ Because I feel like every game I win I tie him,” Mahomes said.

He also acknowledged the significance of matching one of Brady’s accomplishments.

“That’s the GOAT. He knows how to win football better than anyone, really, in any other sport,” Mahomes said. “And so if you can be mentioned in any category with him, it’s special.”

Mahomes completed 23 of 30 passes for 272 yards in the victory.

Running back Kenneth Walker III added 128 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Kansas City’s defense held the Chargers to six points and recorded four sacks against quarterback Justin Herbert.

Patrick Mahomes Explains How His Approach to Winning Has Changed

Following the game, Mahomes reflected on how his approach to football has evolved throughout his career.

“As I’ve gone through my career, I think I’ve gotten better and better at winning,” he said.

“It’s not always pretty, and it’s not always how I want it to be. I want to throw three touchdowns, four touchdowns, and I want to put big stats. But whenever your defense is playing like they are today, you can’t force it.”

Mahomes also discussed how his injury and rehabilitation process changed his perspective.

“It’s really made me enjoy the process of it, and enjoy practicing, and enjoy just being in the building and getting here game day and getting to play at Arrowhead,” he said.

“I try to have fun out there and enjoy the wins because you never know when it’s gonna be your last one.”