Trump Sends Strong Message to Brittany Mahomes After Swift’s Endorsement

Singer Taylor Swift endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris following the first debate between her and former President Donald Trump on September 10. While Swift endorsed President Biden and Harris four years ago, even some of her most devoted fans questioned her political allegiance amid her friendship with Brittany Mahomes.

Over the past several weeks, Brittany, who’s married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, liked a post on Trump’s Instagram post that lined out his 2024 campaign, and a comment on her own Instagram post that read, “TRUMP-VANCE 2024 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸.”

Following Swift’s endorsement, in which she called out Trump for “spreading misinformation,” and called Harris “a steady-handed, gifted leader,” the 78-year-old sent a strong message to Brittany when asked about the “Blank Space” singer’s political announcement on Fox News.

“I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better if you want to know the truth,” Trump said on September 11. “She’s a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time.”

“It was just a question of time,” Trump continued. “You couldn’t possibly endorse Biden. You look at Biden, you couldn’t endorse him. But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.

“But no, I liked Brittany. I think Brittany’s great… She’s a big MAGA fan. That’s the one I like much better than Taylor Swift… Wife of the great quarterback. I think she’s terrific.”

Swift and Brittany grew close after the 34-year-old pop star started dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Brittany has not publicly shared an official endorsement for Trump and unliked his posts after they drew attention.

Donald Trump Thanked Brittany Mahomes for ‘Defending’ Him on Social Media

Wednesday’s Fox News appearance was not the first time Trump has spoken about Brittany, 29. He gave her a big shout-out on Truth Social on September 4. Trump posted, “I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country.

“With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless ‘leaders,’ it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM. What a great couple – See you both at the Super Bowl!”

As for Mahomes, he’s never publicly endorsed a presidential candidate and has no plans to do so in 2024. The three-time Super Bowl MVP told TIME in an interview published in April, “I don’t want to pressure anyone to vote for a certain President. I want people to use their voice, whoever they believe in. I want them to do the research.”

Social Media Filled With Message About Brittany Mahomes Following Taylor Swift’s Endorsement for Kamala Harris

Swift’s endorsement, which has already racked up over 8.7 million likes on Instagram, caused an immediate stir on social media, with numerous people pondering Brittany’s possible reaction. The Atlantic’s Jemele Hill posted a photo of a shaking fist and wrote, “Brittany Mahomes right now.”

One fan shared a video of the character Regina George having a complete breakdown in the movie, Mean Girls, and wrote, “Brittany Mahomes after seeing Taylor’s Kamala endorsement.” Another person posted, “brittany mahomes gonna hit taylor with a text like ‘hey girlie i know you said you did your research but i hope you didn’t miss these’ and it’s just gonna be six episodes of joe rogan’s podcast.”

Brittany appeared to address her friendship with Swift after their contrasting political views came to light. She shared a quote on her Instagram Stories after spending a weekend at Swift’s house in Rhode Island on August 27 that read, “Contrary to the tone of the world today… You can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind.” The Kansas City Current co-owner then added, “Read that again!”