Patrick Mahomes Has No Words for Josh Downs Trade to Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are 6-2 on the season after their 35-12 win over the New York Jets. However, the Chiefs’ need for a new wide receiver remained a glaring issue.

Less than an hour before the trade deadline expired on November 10, the Chiefs pulled the trigger on a trade to acquire Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts.

In the exchange, Kansas City received Downs and a 2027 seventh-round pick while the Colts got a 2027 fourth-round and fifth-round pick, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Downs, who’s recorded 33 receptions for 354 yards and one touchdown this season, already has the most receiving yards in the entire Chiefs’ wide receiver room. Following Tyquan Thornton’s season-ending ankle injury in Week 4, Rashee Rice proving to be unreliable, and Xavier Worthy unable to step up, Mahomes’ needed a new deep-threat weapon.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Shared His Signature Reaction to Josh Downs Joining Him in Kansas City

Downs, who’s in the final year of his four-year, $5.5 million rookie contract, appears thrilled to get a fresh start in Kansas City. After the trade was announced, he shared a GIF of a man in tears, appearing to thank God for his prayers getting answered.

While Downs has struggled this season with drops, the 5-foot-9, 171-pounder receiver should see a huge boost in production switching from quarterback Daniel Jones to Mahomes.

Mahomes is excited for Downs to join the team. He reposted his message with a simple “⏰” emoji.

The Athletic’s James Boyd, Jonathan Jones, and Jesse Newell approve of the trade, as well. They wrote, “Beating man coverage has been the Chiefs’ multi-season issue, and Downs could profile as an ‘easy button’ option for quarterback Patrick Mahomes on critical passing downs.”

The Alarm Clock Emoji Has Special Meaning for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

For anyone who follows Mahomes on social media, he uses the alarm clock emoji to caption nearly every single post for the past few years. And there’s an important reason why.

Speaking to reporters in September, Mahomes addressed why he always uses the alarm clock emoji. As Patrick Mahomes II, his father nicknamed him 2 p.m. — the exact time the emoji illustrates.

“I always thought it was cool because you get the clock to point to 2 p.m.” he said.

Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, named their son, Patrick Lavon “Bronze” Mahomes III, and his nickname is 3 p.m. The Chiefs star loves the nickname so much, he tattooed a clock showing 3 p.m. on his leg in honor of Bronze.

“I’ve always been big on time,” Mahomes added. “That’s time with my family. Time spent in the building. You have to maximize it. It’s something that’s super important to me. And so, the clockjust fits in perfectly for that.

“It’s more of just who I am. I’m maximizing my time in this league, maximizing my time being a dad, being a father, being a husband. And you can’t get it back, so you have to maximize it.”