Chiefs Announce Patrick Mahomes Injury News After Jets Game

After two consecutive losses, the Kansas City Chiefs got back in the win column in a big way against the New York Jets on November 8.

During Kansas City’s 35-12 victory over the Jets, quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 23 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns. New York’s defense had no answer for Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker, who rushed for three touchdowns.

However, one of the biggest storylines to emerge for this Jets-Chiefs showdown is Mahomes’ health. After getting strip-sacked by David Bailey in the second quarter, Mahomes grabbed his throwing arm and appeared to be in agony with pain.

While all of Chiefs Kingdom held their breath, Mahomes ultimately didn’t miss a snap.

In between plays, he received massage treatments on his arm from team physical therapist Julie Frymyer. After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shared a major update on the three-time Super Bowl MVP.

Andy Reid Shared Great News on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ Injury

Speaking to reporters after the game, Reid shared a positive update on their franchise star. Mahomes hurt his “elbow region,” Reid said.

“I’m sure he’s going to be sore tomorrow. Julie worked on him on the sideline, keeping him loose. She did a nice job with it,” Reid said. AtoZ Sports’ Charles Goldman added that Reid “doesn’t seem too concerned about” Mahomes’ injury, which is fantastic news.

Reid had commended Mahomes at halftime. “He hurt his elbow a little bit. It’s sore, but he came back,” Reid told CBS senior reporter Tracy Wolfson about Mahomes’ arm. “He’s a tough kid.”

Any injury to Mahomes would be devastating, especially after he worked tirelessly to recover from an ACL tear suffered against the Los Angeles Chargers in December.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Admits the Injury Initially Scared Him

Overall, it would take a serious injury to keep Mahomes off the field. “I mean, if I’m able to play, I’m going to play,” he told reporters. “It scares you at moments. I feel good now. Obviously, it didn’t feel great.”

The 31-year-old veteran noted that he’ll feel sore tomorrow and plans to continue treatment with Frymyer throughout the week. Mahomes knew it wasn’t serious after throwing on the sidelines after the hit.

“From the stories you hear, whenever you can grab the ball and try to throw it, you can’t throw. Once I threw the football, I knew it wasn’t, hopefully, I haven’t done the test yet, it wasn’t ligament-type stuff, it was more muscle-type stuff,” he said. “That’s be important to get worked out this week.”