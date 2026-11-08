Patrick Mahomes Injury Update: Chiefs QB Exits During Jets Game

Patrick Mahomes has all of Chiefs Kingdom holding their breath on Sunday.

During the Kansas City Chiefs‘ matchup against the New York Jets on November 9. After getting strip-sacked by Jets’ David Bailey, Mahomes went down. He got up, grabbed his throwing arm in pain, and exited the game in the second quarter.

Back on the sidelines, Mahomes tried to throw, but the motion looked painful.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport posted, “Mahomes is in agony on the sidelines after a sack by David Bailey. He’s holding his right elbow/forearm.” Syracuse.com’s Ryan Talbot added, “Oh no. The way Mahomes is grabbing at his elbow is worrisome.”

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Shared an Update on Patrick Mahomes at Halftime

While it looked like backup Justin Fields may take over for the rest of the game, Mahomes made it back onto the field before the half was over.

Speaking to CBS’ Tracy Wolfson at the half, “He hurt his elbow a little bit. It’s sore, but he came back,” Reid said of Mahomes’ arm. “He’s a tough kid.”

Based on Reid’s comments, it looks like Mahomes should return to start for the second half. Any injury to the three-time Super Bowl MVP would be devastating for the franchise. How Mahomes performs in the second half will be telling.

Sports performance doctor Deepak Chona posted, “Patrick Mahomes – returned but haven’t yet seen him test the elbow with a forceful throw yet. Watching 2nd half closely to see if their depth of passing game plan changes at all.”

Physical therapy doctor Jeff Mueller shared his assessment as well. Mueller posted, “His right arm was wound all the way up when hit, leading to concern on: -Labrum/Biceps (SLAP) injury -R Elbow sprain (UCL). But seems to be more pain than injury 🤞🏼.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Returns To Throw a TD to Travis Kelce

Mahomes not only returned to action in the second half, but he also made a quick flip to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for a touchdown. While fans and analysts keep an eye on his arm and whether or not he can throw deep without pain, Mahomes is doing everything he can to get a win.

After he returned to the sidelines, Mahomes continued to get his arm attended to by trainers.