Chiefs HC Andy Reid Immediately Reveals Patrick Mahomes Injury News Amid Concerns

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is dealing with a new injury sustained against the New York Jets. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided an update on Mahomes, revealing that the star sustained an elbow injury.

During a halftime interview with CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson, Reid did not indicate that there are serious concerns about Mahomes’ injury. It will be worth monitoring what the Chiefs reveal following the win against the Jets, but Mahomes was able to remain in the game despite the injury.

“Yeah, he hurt his elbow a little bit,” Reid noted on Mahomes’ injury during a halftime interview with CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson.

“It’s sore, but he came back and he’s a tough kid.”

Here’s what you need to know about Mahomes’ injury.

Patrick Mahomes’ Injury News: Chiefs QB Is More ‘Hurt Than Injured,’ Says Ex-NFL Doctor

There are sure to be plenty of updates on Mahomes’ injury in the days leading up to the Chiefs’ upcoming Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 15. Former NFL team doctor David Chao described Mahomes as being “more hurt than injured.”

“Well, it looks scary at first because his arm was cocked, but the way that he was hit, this is not a Brock Purdy (who) tore his ulnar collateral ligament deal,” Chao noted during a November 8, interview with VSIN. ‘

“A lot of forearm pain, muscle strain, the contusion. He’s already come back in the game,” Chao continued.

“… It’s not a stability issue. So, Mahomes has shown great ability to play through injuries as we know before, and I think he’s more hurt than injured in this case in relation to his elbow.”

There are plenty of positive signs when it comes to Mahomes’ elbow injury. Despite the injury, the star signal-caller was able to march the Chiefs down the field for a touchdown drive on Kansas City’s first series of the second half.

Mahomes was still able to play at a high level after sustaining the elbow injury.

Patrick Mahomes Sustained a Season-Ending ACL Injury Last December But Impressed With Quick Recovery Timeline

Mahomes has battled through multiple injuries throughout his career with the Chiefs quarterback displaying an elite ability to play through pain. The Chiefs star displayed this toughness with his quick recovery following a season-ending ACL injury last December.

Mahomes was able to recover in time to be fully available for training camp and the start of the Chiefs season. During the offseason, Reid praised Mahomes’ resiliency.

“Every player is different. I will tell you though, I would never bet against him,” Reid said of Mahomes back in March, per ESPN’s Nate Taylor.

“He’s going to put in the time and effort and always push it but within reason, so he doesn’t take steps back,” Reid added.

“So far, it’s all been positive. He’s doing great.”