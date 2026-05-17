Patrick Mahomes Injury Update: Chiefs QB Hit With Week 1 Warning From Sports Doc

Patrick Mahomes may be back on the field for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, but one prominent sports doctor says the superstar quarterback almost certainly will not look like himself.

That warning is already fueling concern after the former NFL team physician delivered a blunt assessment of Mahomes’ recovery timeline from ACL and LCL surgery, including one reality Chiefs fans may not want to hear before the 2026 opener.

Sports Doc Issues Mahomes Week 1 Verdict

Dr. David Chao, who served as head team physician for the San Diego Chargers for 17 seasons and now publishes injury analysis at SICscore.com under the handle @ProFootballDoc, delivered three specific conclusions about Mahomes’ Week 1 outlook in a video released on Saturday.

“There is no way that Patrick Mahomes will be 100% for Week 1 of this season,” Chao stated. “Physiology, biology doesn’t work that way.”

Chao clarified the surgeries that Mahomes underwent. They included an ACL reconstruction using a graft, plus an LCL repair in which tissue was sutured back together. The early surgery date of December 15 provided an advantage because there was no nerve damage. Chao drew a comparison to Philip Rivers, who also had an ACL reconstruction. Rivers returned to minicamp in 100 days and posted a record quarterback rating that season, despite the fact that he was not 100% when the year began. Mahomes is a far more mobile player, which makes an incomplete recovery more consequential.

Chao’s second point offered a note of optimism. Mahomes will be able to throw and operate from the pocket in Week 1, the doctor said. What remains uncertain is whether he can do the things that make him uniquely dangerous, such as extending plays, scrambling, and protecting himself when the pocket collapses.

“He will be able to throw and play quarterback from the pocket Week 1,” Chao said. “That doesn’t mean he can be Patrick Mahomes and do what makes him great in terms of extending plays.”

Reid Stops Short of Mahomes Week 1 Guarantee

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, appearing on NFL Network Thursday, offered a measured take.

“He’s doing great right now, and that’s kinda how you gotta go about this,” Reid said, as quoted by Yardbarker‘s Zac Wassink. “Nobody is spending more time than he is rehabbing. He spends seven hours here going through it.”

Reid stopped short of any Week 1 guarantee.

“Let’s see where we are at as we get a little bit closer to the game,” the three-time Super Bowl champion coach said.

Chao’s third conclusion was perhaps most striking. Anyone claiming to know whether Mahomes starts Week 1 does not know what they are talking about, including Kansas City’s own front office, the sports doctor asserted.

“There is no way the Kansas City Chiefs know whether Patrick Mahomes is starting Week 1 or not,” Chao said. “It’s only May. You don’t make decisions for September.”

The NFL denied holding inside information about Mahomes’ recovery when scheduling the Sept. 14 Monday Night Football opener against Denver. Executive vice president Hans Schroeder told the Associated Press, “We didn’t know anything more than anyone else.”

Kansas City still has nearly four months before opening night against the Denver Broncos, but the conversation around Mahomes has clearly shifted from whether he can play to whether he can actually be the future Hall of Fame quarterback Chiefs fans call their own. And with Reid refusing to guarantee anything about Week 1, every new rehab update is likely to draw even more scrutiny as the season approaches.