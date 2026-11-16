Patrick Mahomes Sends Scary Message on Chiefs’ New-Look Offense

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had the Kansas City Chiefs humming against the Falcons in Atlanta, which he believes is proof of what the offense can be down the stretch of the season and into the playoffs.

Mahomes spoke candidly and optimistically about his team’s monster afternoon on Sunday, November 15 during the postgame press conference.

“I think more than anything it just proves that we can attack down the field like we believe that we can,” Mahomes said. “And defenses have done a job of kinda holding shell coverages and stuff like that, but if they’re gonna come down and try to stop the run, we have to prove that we can throw it down the field. And it showcases another level to our offense that we can continue to get better and better.”

Josh Downs Made Big Impact in Chiefs Debut Against Falcons

Kansas City’s offense hung 35 points on its opponent for the second consecutive week following a two-game losing streak, which are also the Chiefs’ only two defeats of the season through Week 10.

Mahomes had an epic performance, completing 22-of-35 passes for 348 yards and five touchdowns. He was able to do so even despite tight end Travis Kelce suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter. And though Kelce later returned to the game, he finished the day with just two catches for 30 yards.

Meanwhile, starting running back Kenneth Walker III, a transformative star for Kansas City since joining the team via free agency during the offseason, sat out the contest after suffering a groin strain in practice on Thursday.

But even without Walker to provide one of the top rushing threats in the NFL, Mahomes was still able to spread the football around to a group of wide receivers that now includes Josh Downs following a trade deadline with the Indianapolis Colts last week.

Downs had four grabs for 53 yards and one score in his Chiefs debut, while Rashee Rice led the way with five catches for 82 yards. Backup running back/rookie Emmett Johnson got the start for Walker and caught six passes for 70 yards and two scores.

Meanwhile, fifth-round rookie Cyrus Allen tallied the first TD of his career, adding two grabs for 44 yards, while Andrew Armstrong also scored his first-ever touchdown on a 43-yard bomb.

Chiefs Have Tough 5-Game Stretch Following Matchup With Cardinals Next Week

Kansas City’s explosive play rate boomed on Sunday, as the Chiefs hit 10 such plays on the day. An explosive in the run game is defined as any rush of 10 or more yards, while explosives in the pass game are any completions of 20 or more yards.

Mahomes hit seven passes of at least 20-plus yards, while the run game produced three rushes of 10-plus yards. That means that roughly 16 percent of the Chiefs’ 63 offensive plays in Atlanta were explosives, which will render any offense difficult to beat.

Kansas City (7-2) will look to keep the offense rolling against the Arizona Cardinals at Arrowhead Stadium on November 22 before what is unquestionably going to be the team’s toughest stretch of schedule of the season.

The Chiefs play three consecutive road contests against the Buffalo Bills (8-1) on Thanksgiving Day, Los Angeles Rams (6-4) on December 3 and Cincinnati Bengals (6-2) on December 13. The team then returns to Kansas City for games against the New England Patriots (5-5) on December 21 and the San Francisco 49ers (8-1) on December 27.