Colts Get Eye-Opening Josh Downs Update From Chiefs

The Indianapolis Colts moved on from Josh Downs at the trade deadline, but his new coaching staff already has something to say. The Kansas City Chiefs brought in the receiver to help their offense, and his first impression could give fans in Indianapolis another reason to follow what happens next.

Trading a player means accepting the possibility that he will thrive somewhere else. For the Colts, watching Downs join an AFC opponent adds another layer to that decision. Any success he has in Kansas City will invite questions about why Indianapolis let him leave.

Downs has to produce before anyone can judge the trade. However, Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy sounds comfortable with how his newest receiver is handling the transition.

Eric Bieniemy Praises Josh Downs After Trade

Learning a different offense during the season presents an immediate challenge. Downs must absorb new terminology, understand his assignments and earn his coaches’ trust while preparing for games.

Bieniemy’s early assessment suggests the former Colts receiver has approached that process well. In comments shared by KC Sports Network’s X account, he praised both Downs’ intelligence and his adjustment.

“This kid’s a very sharp young man. He’s very sharp, he has a good feel for the game,” Bieniemy said. “He’s gonna be alright — he’s blending in pretty da*n good.”

That praise goes beyond whether Downs can catch passes or create separation. Bieniemy pointed to his understanding of football, which could help him find a role sooner.

A receiver who recognizes what the offense needs can give a coaching staff more options. Coaches must trust him to make the correct decisions, particularly when a play requires an adjustment.

Bieniemy did not promise a certain workload or predict a breakout performance. Nevertheless, his comments suggest Downs is giving Kansas City reasons to feel good about the acquisition.

For Colts fans, that makes his next few games worth watching. Indianapolis knows what Downs can offer. Now, another coaching staff gets the opportunity to turn those skills into production.

Colts Need Their Josh Downs Decision To Pay Off

The Colts cannot control what happens with Downs from here. Their responsibility is making sure the decision helps Indianapolis move forward.

Moving a receiver creates opportunities for the players who remain. It also removes an option from the passing game. The Colts need those taking on more responsibility to make that exchange worthwhile.

Anthony Gould is among the receivers with a chance to benefit. However, opportunity alone will not replace Downs’ contributions. Indianapolis needs catches, dependable assignments and consistency from whoever steps into a larger role.

Kansas City faces its own challenge. An encouraging practice impression must eventually translate into game production. Downs’ adjustment will mean more if he starts helping the Chiefs sustain drives and finish possessions.

For now, Bieniemy has offered an encouraging introduction to the receiver Indianapolis traded away. That does not settle whether the Colts made the right call.

It does establish an interesting starting point. Downs appears to be earning approval quickly, and the Colts now have to show why moving forward without him made sense.