Chiefs’ Risky Decision Among Key Week 1 NFL Storylines

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to start the 2026 season off with a win over the division rival Denver Broncos in Week 1.

They will have their work cut out for them, as the Broncos are one of the best teams in the NFL. Denver won the AFC West in 2025 with a 14-3 record, and made it to the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs are looking to reclaim the division after winning it nine consecutive years before a disastrous 6-11 2025 season.

Kansas City Chiefs Under the Microscope for Decision to Start Kahlil Benson at LT in Week 1

Coach Andy Reid raised a lot of eyebrows when he told the media on Tuesday that undrafted free agent Kahlil Benson will start at left tackle if Josh Simmons cannot play. Reid didn’t completely rule Simmons out, but admitted that it is unlikely he will be able to go.

Many believed that veteran Jaylon Moore would fill in for Simmons on the left, and Benson would start at right tackle. Moore has made 18 starts at LT throughout his five-year NFL career, including four in place of Simmons last season. Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated labeled the Chiefs’ decision to start Benson over Moore at LT as one of the biggest Week 1 storylines in the league.

“With Chiefs tackle Josh Simmons likely to miss the season opener with a back injury, Kansas City is putting undrafted rookie free agent Kahlil Benson in his place. Benson, who signed as a rookie tryout, spent his entire collegiate career at right tackle and worked there this summer for the Chiefs. However, despite having an experienced left tackle in Jaylon Moore, Kansas City coach Andy Reid is electing to play Moore on the right side, even with Patrick Mahomes returning from multiple torn knee ligaments.”

Chiefs Need Andy Reid to Dig Into His Old Bag of Tricks

Starting a UDFA in his first ever NFL game is a huge risk. It is even more so considering the Broncos have led the league in sacks each of the past two seasons. And for the cherry on top — Benson played right tackle and right guard during his collegiate career.

If Kansas City is going to get a win, and keep Mahomes upright, Reid is going to have to put together a masterclass gameplan. He is also going to have to be sharp with his play calling. Reid has faced scrutiny over the past few years for his offense becoming stale.

The Chiefs are expected to commit to the rushing attack more this season after signing running back Kenneth Walker III. They should also utilize Mahomes under center more often, both with handoffs and play-action passes. In obvious passing situations, Reid will likely want to get the ball out of Mahomes’ hands quickly.