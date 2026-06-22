Patrick Mahomes’ Kids Honor Him on Father’s Day as He Parties With Travis Kelce

Patrick Mahomes received a heartfelt Father’s Day tribute from wife Brittany Mahomes and their three children while spending the holiday weekend in California.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was spotted in San Diego alongside teammate Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce and Taylor Swift’s father, Scott Swift, during NASCAR’s Anduril 250 event at Naval Base Coronado. Meanwhile, Brittany celebrated Father’s Day by sharing a touching Instagram video featuring the couple’s children, Sterling, Bronze and Golden.

Patrick Mahomes’ Children Share Sweet Father’s Day Messages

In the Instagram reel posted June 21, Brittany asked the couple’s children several questions about their father.

Five-year-old Sterling and 3-year-old Bronze delivered some memorable answers.

When asked, “What is Daddy’s favorite thing to do?” Sterling quickly responded, “Watch sports.”

The siblings had different answers when Brittany asked about their father’s favorite drink.

Bronze answered, “Coffee,” while Sterling confidently said, “Beer.”

Both children agreed on one thing when Brittany asked how much their father loves them.

“So much,” they answered.

They gave the same response when asked how much they loved their dad.

The couple’s youngest child, 1-year-old Golden, also appeared in the video, blowing kisses and waving toward the camera.

The tribute concluded with several photos of Mahomes spending time with his children.

Brittany Mahomes Shares Emotional Message for Her Husband

Alongside the video, Brittany included a lengthy Father’s Day message praising her husband.

“To the dad that sacrifices so much for this family, Happy Father’s Day!” she wrote.

She continued, “The hours of sleep you give up to be with us, the advice you give these kiddos, the calmness you bring to this family, nothing is ever taken for granted. We are so beyond blessed to have you🥹🤍🙏🏼 We Love you!!!!”

Mahomes responded in the comments section with a message of his own.

“My babies!!! ❤️❤️❤️ love yall!!” he wrote.

The post quickly drew attention from fans celebrating the quarterback’s role as a father while he prepares for another NFL season.

Patrick Mahomes Spends Father’s Day Weekend With Travis Kelce in San Diego

Onboard of Connor Zilisch spotting Patrick Mahomes in the crowd under caution. After reading the tabloids it sounds like Mahomes & Friends went to the NASCAR race in San Diego as part of Travis Kelce's bachelor party before his wedding to Taylor Swift. https://t.co/yUN6Per3sK pic.twitter.com/waL0iRHEyq — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) June 22, 2026

While Brittany shared the tribute online, Mahomes spent Father’s Day weekend in California.

The Chiefs quarterback was among several high-profile guests attending NASCAR’s Anduril 250 at Naval Base Coronado.

Driver Connor Zilisch revealed during the race that he spotted Mahomes while communicating with his crew over the radio.

“I saw Patrick Mahomes standing on one of the suite trailers; that was pretty funny,” Zilisch said.

After learning that both Travis and Jason Kelce were also attending, Zilisch added, “I know I saw Patrick. He’s over on, like, the trailers over by Turn 15.”

The event drew additional attention because Kelce was spending time with friends and family amid ongoing speculation about his upcoming wedding to Taylor Swift.

Scott Swift, Taylor’s father, was also reportedly in attendance.

Mahomes Continues Active Offseason Before Chiefs Return

The Father’s Day weekend appearance came during a busy offseason for Mahomes.

Just days earlier, he and Brittany attended the FIFA World Cup event at Arrowhead Stadium, where Argentina faced Algeria.

Mahomes delivered the official game ball before kickoff and later shared photos from the event on Instagram.

“FIFA World Cup Kansas City 2026 with @adidasfootball ⏰,” he wrote.

The post featured images of Mahomes and Brittany posing with the FIFA World Cup trophy and game ball.

The appearance also followed another major milestone for the quarterback after his recently reworked Chiefs agreement further solidified one of the richest contracts in professional sports.