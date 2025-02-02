Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Is 'Sick' Over Non-Football News

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II was not thrilled about the Luka Doncic NBA news.

As Kansas City Chiefs fans know by now, superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes II is a massive Dallas Mavericks fan. He’s also a huge fan of former Mavs superstar Luka Doncic, who was just traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in a shocking turn of events according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

The X community had some fun at Mahomes’ expense on February 2, which was the morning after the Doncic news. The Chiefs QB dropped a series of posts on X both following the trade reveal and later the next morning — as fans and users spammed his mentions.

“Wait what?” Mahomes first reacted, before adding: “I’m sick [right now]….”

Later the next morning, Mahomes tried to be more optimistic, voicing: “Kyrie [Irving] and AD [Anthony Davis] going to be nice tho!”

Then finally, just after 10 a.m. (EST) on February 2, Mahomes replied to the Chiefs X account after they posted a pre-recorded Q&A with their quarterback. In it, Mahomes told fans that his favorite NBA player was Doncic — so the timing wasn’t great.

“Yall gotta chill….” Mahomes joked in response. To which the Chiefs wrote back: “Never scheduling a post again 😅.”

Clearly, this wound will take some time to heal.

Super Bowl Week Is off to a Rough Start for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes always does a tremendous job of separating his personal emotions and life outside of football from the game, and what he’s paid to do on the field. So, don’t expect this Mavericks news to impact him during the Super Bowl.

Having said that, it’s still a rough start to the week for the KC legend.

Mahomes has not been the average NFL fan’s favorite person of late. From conspiracy theories about the NFL being “rigged” to calls to “boycott” the Super Bowl, the Chiefs QB has borne the brunt of the recent anti-Kansas City movement.

Mahomes was asked about his transition into more of a “villain” role in the modern-day NFL on January 30.

“I try not to listen to it too much,” Mahomes said in response. “I think more than anything I just try to embrace who we have in this locker room and the personalities, and how we enjoy playing football.”

“And I believe if we play football the right way and we compete and go out there and play our best football, then I’ll always have my guys’ backs,” the two-time NFL MVP went on. “We got a lot of good dudes in this locker room, and all we’re going to do is compete and try to win football games.”

With media week looming, expect plenty of questions about the Chiefs and the referees as we get closer and closer to the big game. As for Mahomes, let’s just hope he doesn’t receive any more bad news as he preps for the Philadelphia Eagles!

