Patrick Mahomes Issues 4-Word Message on Facing Eagles in Super Bowl LIX

Shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs took to the podium to receive the Lamar Hunt trophy after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked by CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz about his postgame exchange with Bills QB Josh Allen and spoke highly of the veteran QB.

“I have so much respect for Josh [Allen], man. [He’s] just a true competitor, a true warrior, a great football player,” Mahomes said on January 26. “[Our matchups] always come down to the wire. Luckily, we were on the winning side this time.”

Mahomes finished his interview with Nantz by making a statement regarding Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans: “Let’s go make history.”

Chiefs Defeat Bills to Advance to Super Bowl LIX

The Chiefs defeated the Bills 32-29 and will now face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

In what was a classic shootout between Mahomes and Allen, the Chiefs took a three-point lead with under three minutes remaining in the game and followed it up with a fourth down stand on defense during the following series. On Kansas City’s final offensive drive of the game, the offense gained two first downs, which drained enough clock to end the game.

Against Buffalo, Mahomes completed 18-of-26 pass attempts for 245 yards and one touchdown. He also ran the ball 11 times for 43 yards and two touchdowns. Mahomes and running back Isiah Pacheco had a botched handoff which went down as a fumble for Mahomes.

Kansas City’s leading receiver was rookie wideout Xavier Worthy, who caught six passes on seven targets for 85 yards and one touchdown. Veteran running back Kareem Hunt led the backfield with 17 carries for 64 yards and one touchdown.