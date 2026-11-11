Patrick Mahomes Sends 5-Word Message Following Elbow Injury

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave the team and the entire fanbase an almighty scare when he suffered an elbow injury just prior to half-time in Week 9 against the New York Jets.

However, Chiefs fans received a relieving update when Patrick Mahomes was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media on the same day, Mahomes sent an uplifting, positive message highlighted by one key phrase: “I’m in a great spot”.

Play

Patrick Mahomes is “In a Great Spot’ With Elbow Injury

“Anytime you get in there, you never know what it’s going to show on the machine after, and so you can feel as optimistic as you do, but then you get in there and something happens.” Mahomes said on Wednesday during the Chiefs’ press conference.

“And so obviously, out of talking to the doctors and stuff like that, I feel like I’m in a great spot.”

“Now it’s just about pain and pain management and stuff like that, which I’ll try to do whatever I can to be in the best place possible.”

Signs Pointing the Right Way for Patrick Mahomes

On Sunday, Mahomes’ post-game MRI showed no significant injury, but per his comments there is still some issues with pain and dealing with it.

All things considered, it appears that unless something changes drastically, the Chiefs should have their talisman ready and good-to-go for Week 10’s game hosting the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals themselves are down to their third quarterback after trading Jacoby Brissett and losing Gardner Minshew to a torn UCL that forced him onto IR.

With Josh Downs acquired and Xavier Worthy having also been a full participant on Wednesday, things are looking up for the Chiefs’ passing offense.