Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ Family Suffers Heartbreaking Loss

The Kansas City Chiefs failed to make NFL history against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Instead of celebrating a historic three-peat, Kansas City must figure out how everything went wrong during their 40-22 defeat.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took full responsibility for his mistakes, which included two costly turnovers in the first half. “There’s things I have to get better at, and they kinda showed today on the biggest stage. I have to find a way this offseason to combat what defenses are doing to me,” he told reporters after the game.

“I can’t make bad plays worse… That’s why I take ownership in this loss more than probably any loss in my entire career, because I put us in the bad spot.”

Just five days after one of the worst games in Mahomes’ career, his mother, Randi Mahomes, announced some devastating family news on Friday, February 14, revealing that her father, Randy Mahomes, died.

Patrick Mahomes’ Grandfather, Randy Mahomes, Died

Mahomes’ mother posted a photo of herself with her dad and wrote, “Hard to find the words of holding my fathers hand as he goes to Heaven. I know he’s in a better place. I love you daddy. Well done, good and faithful servant! Matthew 25:23.”

Randi first posted about her father’s health issues in September. She posted on X, “Prayer warriors please pray for my daddy. He is in the hospital and is not well.. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 his name is Randy.”

During the Chiefs’ Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Randi joined her father at the hospital to watch the game.

Just two days before the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game, she revealed that things took a turn for the worse. Randi posted a photo on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “My dad is in hospice care & I’m a loss for words 🙏🙏🙏.”

Hospice care is a “specific type of palliative care that is provided in the final weeks or months of life,” according to the National Institute on Aging. Following news her of father’s death, Randi’s Instagram post filled with well wishes. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s daughter Gracie Hunt commented, “Sending love & prayers to you & the fam 🙏🏼.” One fan wrote, “So sorry for your loss- sending you my love and light ❤️.”

Randi Mahomes’ Mother, Debbie Bates Martin, Died in 2023



Randi’s mother, Debbie Bates Martin, died in April 2023 at age 72. Before the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl, she paid tribute to her late mother on Instagram. She wrote, “Momma i know you are cheering today from Heaven. I miss you every single day.. i can hear you yelling ‘Go Patrick.'”

Randi couldn’t help but think of her late mom while celebrating her birthday last month. She posted on Instagram on January 19, “Celebrating 49 today! 🎉 Taking a stroll down memory lane with these throwback photos and feeling so thankful for my amazing mom and all she put into celebrating birthdays growing up.”

“She had such a gift for making every birthday extra special, pouring so much love and care into every moment,” she continued. “I miss her every day, but I’m honoring her legacy through the love and joy I share with my own family. Here’s to another year of blessings, memories, and gratitude! ❤️”

Randi retired as an event planner last summer. The decision stemmed from wanting to focus “on my kids and being a ‘Grandi’ which i love more than anything.” She now has three grand-babies as Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, welcomed their third child, Golden Raye, on January 12.