Patrick Mahomes Net Worth for 2025: Salary, Contract & Wealth

Patrick Mahomes is a very wealthy man, and he is one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the National Football League.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has a net worth in 2025 of $90 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, his salary is $40 million annually. The Street put his salary at $45 million per year.

Mahomes has led his team to three Super Bowl victories. He is only 29 years old.

Here’s what you need to know about Mahomes’ net worth:

Patrick Mahomes Is 1 of the NFL’s Highest Paid Quarterbacks

According to Pro Football Network, Mahomes is the 12th highest-paid quarterback in the National Football League.

The site noted that “if we ranked these deals by total value, Mahomes would be — by far — the highest-paid QB in the league, with a total value in excess of $450 million.”

That’s because he received a 10-year contract extension, the site reported.

According to Pro Football Network, “the length and structure of Mahomes’ contract differ from anything previously seen in the NFL” because it contains “rolling guarantees that make it nearly impossible for the Kansas City Chiefs to cut him in the future” without incurring big losses.

In 2023, the site reports, Mahomes’ contract was reworked to “collect $48 million annually from 2023-2026.”

Mahomes is the son of a professional baseball player. His dad “was a former MLB pitcher for six teams — including the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets,” according to The Street.

Patrick Mahomes Built a ‘Compound’ for His Family Near Kansas City, Missouri

According to Architectural Digest, Mahomes built a “compound” for his family. The mansion’s cost is not clear, but AD described it as a “rambling palatial residence, filled with signature features” including “a 50-yard football field with a soccer net.”

He built the mansion on a $400,000 piece of land in Belton, Missouri.

“I actually decided to get the land, to get ready to build that right when I signed my contract here in Kansas City,” Mahomes said in Netflix’s Quarterback. “I knew I wanted to be here. So when I did that, I was like, ‘I’mma be here, I might as well build the exact house I want.’”

AD says the compound also includes “a pool with a swim-up bar, a fire pit, pond, and a par-three golf hole.”

According to Architectural Digest, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes are also co-owners of the Kansas City soccer team, the Kansas City Current.

Page Six reported that Patrick and Brittany Mahomes “turned their home basketball court into a football field for their son Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon’s 1st birthday party.”

Brittany Mahomes has given glimpses of her home life on her Instagram page.

“All of the offseason travel was amazing, but there is nothing better than being home with the pups,” Brittany wrote on her Instagram page.