Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Announces Career News Days Before Start of NFL Season

Patrick Mahomes is back in action for the Kansas City Chiefs, and so are the brands who are partnering with the NFL star. As the Chiefs prepare to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 1, Mahomes revealed several brand partnerships and most of the quarterback’s deals are with familiar companies.

Adidas made a hype video essentially revealing that Mahomes plans to play in Week 1. Mahomes will be suiting up nine months after sustaining a significant ACL injury.

Fans of the State Farm commercials may be excited to learn that Mahomes has once against partnered with the brand. This means more of Mahomes and Jake from State Farm on Sundays.

Mahomes revealed that Oakley is releasing a new pair of signature sunglasses. Oakley dropped the new The Patrick Mahomes II Signature Series Permian ahead of the NFL season.

The Chiefs quarterback and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, also released a new commercial with CommunityAmerica Credit Union.



Off the field, things are going splendid for Mahomes.

Now, the quarterback can take a major step in easing fans’ fears about his health with his performance on Monday Night Football against the Broncos.

Patrick Mahomes Signed an 8-Year, $504 Million Restructured Contract With the Chiefs

Over the offseason, Mahomes and the Chiefs restructured the star’s contract. Mahomes is now on a massive eight-year, $504 million deal with the Chiefs.

The good news is that Mahomes is expected to be in Kansas City for a long time. Mahomes’ current contract is slated to go through the 2033 season.

The star quarterback has already earned $232 million over his nine NFL seasons, per Spotrac.

Patrick Mahomes on Injury: ‘Hopefully I’m Done With Questions About the Leg’

On the field, Mahomes is looking to prove that he is 100% healthy. Mahomes made this clear with a passing comment while exiting his weekly press conference ahead of the Broncos-Chiefs game.



“Hopefully I’m done with the questions about the leg,” Mahomes said on September 10, as he walked away from the podium.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Is Projected to Earn $84 Million in 2026

According to Forbes, Mahomes ranks No. 15 among the top earning athletes in the world in 2026. Mahomes is projected to earn more than $84 million in 2026, per Forbes.

The star has an estimated net worth of $160 million, per Realtor.com.

“The sustained success has helped the six-time Pro Bowler build up a substantial endorsement portfolio, well beyond what most NFL players can bank on,” Forbes detailed.

“… Mahomes has also built a portfolio as a sports owner, taking minority stakes in MLB’s Kansas City Royals, MLS’s Sporting KC, the NWSL’s Kansas City Current and the Alpine F1 team.”