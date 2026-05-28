Patrick Mahomes’ Latest Injury Update Sparks ‘Comeback Player of the Year’ Talk

Patrick Mahomes is officially back on the field for the Kansas City Chiefs — and NFL analysts already believe he could become a leading candidate for Comeback Player of the Year.

After missing significant time last season because of a torn ACL and LCL, Mahomes returned to practice this week during the Chiefs’ organized team activities.

The quarterback’s return marked the first time he participated with teammates since suffering the most serious injury of his NFL career during a December loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Although Kansas City’s first OTA session remained closed to reporters, the team shared footage of Mahomes throwing passes while wearing a brace on his left knee.

Patrick Mahomes Already Emerging as Comeback Player Candidate

The Bleacher Report already has Mahomes emerging as one of the early favorites for NFL Comeback Player of the Year if he returns healthy and helps the Chiefs bounce back from a disappointing 2025 season.

The Chiefs’ streak of 10 consecutive playoff appearances and seven straight AFC Championship Game trips ended last season, due in large part to Mahomes’ injury.

Now, expectations are rising again as the quarterback continues progressing through rehab.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid recently discussed Mahomes’ gradual return to football activities earlier this month.

“Phase 2 [of the offseason program], remember, there’s no contact and there’s no offense versus defense,” Reid explained.

“It’s Phase 3 that you get into that.”

Even with limited participation expected early in OTAs, Mahomes’ ability to return to the practice field represents a major milestone in his recovery process.

The Chiefs reportedly remain optimistic Mahomes will be available for the team’s season opener — a “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 14.

Chiefs Remain Optimistic About Mahomes’ Recovery

Throughout the offseason, Mahomes has spent extensive time rehabbing at the Chiefs’ facility alongside athletic trainer Julie Frymyer, who has helped guide him through previous injuries during his career.

Before this week, the only public footage of Mahomes throwing a football since surgery came from a short Instagram clip he posted in March.

The four-second video showed Mahomes dropping back and throwing an intermediate pass inside a training facility.

General manager Brett Veach later shared an encouraging update on Mahomes’ progress during an appearance on SiriusXM Radio earlier this month.

“He’s way ahead of schedule,” Veach said.

The positive recovery updates have strengthened speculation that Mahomes could quickly reenter the MVP conversation if he stays healthy throughout the season.

Patrick Mahomes Faces Questions Around Chiefs Offense

While Mahomes’ return provides optimism for Kansas City, questions remain surrounding the offense entering 2026.

The Chiefs continue to deal with uncertainty at wide receiver, particularly regarding Rashee Rice.

Rice remains sidelined following knee surgery and is also unavailable during OTAs and minicamp while serving a 30-day jail sentence connected to a probation violation.

Bleacher Report also noted that Mahomes’ passing numbers have declined somewhat since winning his second NFL MVP award in 2022.

Still, analysts believe Mahomes remains one of the league’s most dangerous offensive players when healthy.

If he returns for most — or all — of the 2026 season and helps Kansas City climb back into AFC contention, many around the league believe he could become the clear frontrunner for Comeback Player of the Year.

Mahomes has rarely faced adversity like this during his NFL career.

The 30-year-old quarterback has never previously missed extended time because of injury, and Kansas City has spent nearly a decade entering seasons as one of the NFL’s dominant teams.

Now, after months of rehab and uncertainty, Mahomes appears focused on leading the Chiefs back into the Super Bowl conversation.