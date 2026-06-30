Patrick Mahomes’ Parents & All 5 Siblings: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Patrick Mahomes is the superstar quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, but off the field he’s also a husband, father, son, and big brother. During the NFL offseason, Patrick has been spending time with wife Brittany Mahomes and their three children — Sterling, Bronze, and Golden — while preparing for training camp. Behind the scenes, he’s backed by a close-knit family that includes his parents and five siblings, many of whom regularly cheer him on from the stands. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Patrick Mahomes’ Father Played 11 Seasons in Major League Baseball

Patrick was born on September 17, 1995, to former Major League Baseball pitcher Pat Mahomes Sr. and Randi Mahomes.

Pat Sr. spent 11 seasons in the majors, pitching for the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, and Pittsburgh Pirates. His athletic career gave Patrick a firsthand look at professional sports from an early age.

Pat Sr. believes his son’s unique quarterback style was shaped by playing multiple sports.

“You can tell by the way Patrick plays quarterback that he took pieces of his basketball, the jump throws and no-look passes, and pieces of his baseball, the different arm angles, and he put it all together in a package in football,” he told the Los Angeles Times.

2. The Kansas City Chiefs QB’s Mom Helped Convince Him to Stick With Football

Although Pat Sr. expected Patrick to pursue baseball, Randi Mahomes encouraged her son to continue playing football when he considered his future in high school.

“I just thought we were wasting time when he could have been working on the sports he would go to college for, baseball and basketball. Plus, I didn’t want him to get hurt,” Pat Sr. recalled.

According to Pat Sr., Randi offered different advice.

“His mom had a talk with him and told him that if he did quit, he would regret it, because he wouldn’t be on that field with the guys. She told him to pray on it and think hard about what he wanted to do, and God would give him the answers. I guess God told him to keep on playing.”

Pat and Randi divorced in 2006 but remained committed co-parents. Randi has worked as an event planner at Hollytree Country Club since 2005 and is often seen in the Mahomes’ suite at Arrowhead.

3. Patrick Mahomes Shares a Close Bond With Brother Jackson

Jackson Mahomes, born on May 15, 2000, is Patrick’s younger brother and has built a large following on social media.

The brothers have remained close throughout their lives, with Jackson serving as Patrick’s best man when he married Brittany.

“It’s just like being related to anybody else,” Jackson said in a YouTube video, as reported by Us Weekly. “He’s a cool person, like, we’re super close. We have a great relationship, so I think that’s pretty cool.”

While Jackson has faced legal issues in recent years, he has continued supporting Patrick at Chiefs games and family events.

4. The 3-Time Super Bowl Champ’s Half-Brother Graham Walker Plays College Football

Graham Walker is Patrick’s half-brother through Mahomes Sr. He is also an athlete, playing tight end in college football.

Walker spent three seasons at Brown University before transferring to Rice University for his senior year.

“Seeing the track record of guys going to the NFL and the development from the coaching staff just made it an easy choice,” Walker said of the move.

5. Patrick Mahomes Has 3 Younger Sisters: Mia, Avery and Zoe

Patrick also has three younger sisters: Mia Randall, Avery Mahomes, and Zoe Mahomes.

Mia is Patrick’s half-sister on Randi Mahomes’ side. Born in July 2011, she is reportedly close with Patrick and Jackson Mahomes. Mia is also an athlete and plays basketball, tennis, volleyball, golf, and softball.

Avery keeps a lower public profile than some of her siblings, but Pat Sr. marked her birthday on Instagram in July 2024.

“Happy 14th Avery. I love you,” he wrote.

Zoe is Patrick’s youngest sibling. She was born in 2015 and has been seen with Pat Sr. cheering on the Chiefs at games. She also reportedly enjoys playing soccer and basketball.