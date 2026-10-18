Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Reveals Personal Mistake Before Chargers Game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t be happier with the team’s 4-0 start.

While Mahomes knows there’s still a lot to improve on moving forward, especially after losing wide receivers Tyquan Thornton and Rashee Rice to injuries before the bye, he remains confident.

“Just be ready; they’ve put in the work,” he told reporters of Cyrus Allen and Jalen Royals before facing the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.

“They’ve had to put in the work at practice, and they’ve been doing that. Now when their number gets called, they’re going to step into a role and do their job. I’m excited for them. We’ll put them in position to succeed. I have a lot of trust in those guys, a lot of confidence in them.”

While the three-time Super Bowl MVP focuses on creating chemistry with his new starters, he admittedly dropped the ball at home.

Patrick Mahomes Completely Forgot About Halloween Costumes for His Kids

Mahomes will be the first one to say that being a dad is his most important role. Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, have three kids — Sterling, 5, Bronze, 3, and Golden, 21 months.

Halloween is little over two weeks away, and Mahomes admitted that it completely slipped his mind. Between making sure his knee is right after suffering an ACL tear last December and checking in on how other teams are doing during the bye — he forgot.

“It surprised me. I forgot about Halloween,” Mahomes said. “Brittany was like what are gonna be for Halloween and I’m like, I didn’t even think about that. I’m so locked in on this week and the season and stuff.”

Luckily, Brittany is taking care of it. When asked what the family plans to be, “I can’t tell now,” Mahomes said. “There’s options because you never know with kids, so we have multiple options. I don’t even know yet. I just know a couple of the options.”

Patrick Mahomes Credited His Wife, Brittany Mahomes, For Holding Down the Family During His Rehab

Speaking with Mitch Holthus on “The Chiefs Kingdom Show” at Arrowhead earlier this month, Mahomes gushed over how Brittany did triple duty at home while recovering from surgery.

“I think that that was something that’s huge for me because, she had being a mom to three, I mean, she had to kind of take on that role on even more because I wasn’t at the house. I was spending seven hours a day over there in the offseason when we’re supposed to be on vacation or back home in Texas,” he said.

“It’s a full commitment from the full family, and I think she did a great job of kind of being that leader of the household when I was having to be in the rehab facility.”

Brittany shared a clip of Mahomes comments on her Instagram Stories and replied, “Would do anything for my babies and my husband 🥹🫶🏻.”