Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Calls Out Raiders Head Coach

The Kansas City Chiefs took down the Las Vegas Raiders 30-27 in Week 4 and remain the only undefeated team in the AFC.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 15-of-30 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Kenneth Walker went off with 22 carries for 177 yards and two scores.

While the Chiefs head into the bye week 4-0, they must also grapple with the loss of two starting wide receivers after Rashee Rice [hamstring] and Tyquan Thornton [dislocated ankle] exited the game. Thornton’s injury was particularly heartbreaking as he was in the midst of the best game of his five-year NFL career.

Thornton caught five passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns before going down. He’s out indefinitely, per ESPN’s Ian Rapoport.

“First off, I’m just praying for him,” Mahomes told CBS during his on-field interview. “You never want anyone to get injured, and you’re hoping it’s better than it looked out there. Praying for him. Hopefully, he comes back healthy.”

Cheering on the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, October 4, Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes. After Kansas City ruined the Raiders’ perfect season, she called out the Chiefs’ AFC West rival.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ Wife, Brittany Mahomes, Called Out Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak’s Halftime Comments

Brittany definitely did miss Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak’s comments to CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson at halftime. With the Raiders up 13-10, Kubiak was feeling confident.

While Kubiak called the team’s 17 rushing yards “not good enough,” he added, “You know what? We’re winning. We’re gonna win the game.”

The Kansas City Current co-owner posted multiple photos from her suite at Allegiant Stadium and wrote, “We’re winning. We’re gonna win the game.” 🤭.

One fan commented, “BRITTTTTTTT came with receiptsssssss 😂.” Fox Sports analyst Erin Andrews wrote, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Another person wrote, “I KNEW his comment was gonna backfire and was waiting 🍿😂😂.” Stylist Ashley Avignone added, “Famous last words.” One woman gushed, “love a petty Brittany 👏.”

Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak Addressed His Bold Statement After Losing to the Chiefs

Kubiak had to eat his words following the team’s first loss of the season. “I just said what I felt,” he told reporters about his halftime comment. The 39-year-old is in his first year as the Raiders’ head coach after winning a Super Bowl as the Seattle Seahawks‘ offensive coordinator last year.

The Raiders have already won as many games as they did during the entire 2025 season, so Kubiak is doing something right. However, he has a lot of work to do beat Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who now has the most wins by a head coach in Allegiant Stadium history with 7 after today’s victory.

“My hat goes off to the Raiders… It was a hard-fought battle against a good football team,” Reid told reporters after the game.