Patrick Mahomes Offers Strong Response on Raiders’ Kermit the Frog Puppet

Patrick Mahomes II and the Kansas City Chiefs just received some extra motivation for the next Raiders week, courtesy of the Las Vegas rival fanbase and a player.

“It’s still early in the year, stuff like that happens,” Mahomes first responded calmly on July 26 after confirming that he is aware of the Kermit the Frog Chiefs puppet that was brought to Raiders’ training camp.

The superstar quarterback then added ominously: “It’ll get handled when it gets handled.”

33rd Team NFL insider Ari Meirov was among those sharing the video in question on July 25, which featured Raiders rookie safety Trey Taylor working the hand puppet as another person recorded off camera.

“I’m here, I’m here,” someone mocked in the background over laughter, seemingly impersonating Mahomes’ famed moment versus Maxx Crosby and Las Vegas in 2022.

The 23-year-old rookie then appears to say, “I’m a [expletive],” while working the Mahomes-themed puppet — drawing more laughter from the crowd.

When asked if anyone sent him the video, Mahomes replied: “Not really, honestly. Everybody kind of just lets me play. I mean, they know how I am. So, they don’t need to send me anything to keep me motivated.”

Heat up the popcorn, Kansas City-Las Vegas just got even more exciting in 2024.

Robert Griffin III Headlines Reactions for Patrick Mahomes Kermit the Frog Puppet at Raiders Training Camp

After the clip initially went viral, former NFL quarterback turned analyst Robert Griffin III reminded Raiders nation why it’s dangerous to mess with Mahomes.

“The man is 10-2 against the Raiders, [the] Chiefs have won 8 straight AFC West titles and they just guaranteed themselves an [expletive] whooping they won’t forget,” he said.

Former Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders also commented: “😂😂 mane finna put up 400 and 4 tds on them boys😭.”

Diving into the fan reactions, the most popular reply read: “Like when they thought it would be cool to stomp on our logo. 48-9 was the response.”

“Arrowhead west gonna be a sea of red again this year,” another KC supported chimed in. “This could be a massive blowout in both games.”

A third fan quipped: “This is funny, but not as funny as Pat winning a Super Bowl in their stadium.”

And finally, one user simply wrote: “The bear has been poked.”

New-Look Raiders Appear to Be Riding High Off Recent Win vs. Chiefs

The Chiefs may have just won back-to-back Super Bowls, but the Raiders are coming off their first win over KC in seven attempts — so that has to count for something, right?

In all seriousness, the rival played Mahomes well under new head coach Antonio Pierce, who has done a lot to change the mentality in Las Vegas over a short period of time. Can they continue that recent trend in 2024?

The Raiders defense is expected to be stronger this year, adding star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins alongside Crosby, not to mention another season under Pierce’s command.

The offense was then reinforced through the draft, with tight end Brock Bowers and interior offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson entering the fold. The big question will be at quarterback, however.

Will Las Vegas stick with Aidan O’Connell heading into his second NFL season, or will they hand the keys over to free agent signing Gardner Minshew? An important decision when the major objective is to dethrone Mahomes and the AFC West-dominant Chiefs.