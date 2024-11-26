Patrick Mahomes’ Mom in ‘Tears’ Over Grandson Baby Bronze’s Birthday Gift

Patrick Mahomes II unveiled a birthday gift in honor of his son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, on November 25. “For Bronze,” the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback wrote on X, adding that they’re “celebrating Bronze’s birthday with his own colorway [sneaker design].”

Within the advertisement — made in collaboration with Adidas — Mahomes and his son share the spotlight as the former says: “Three rings, three stripes, three generations. The legend lives on the field. The legacy lives at home.”

As you’d expect, this father-son reveal was quite popular on social media with over 4,000 likes on X and another 20,000-plus on Instagram. One of those likes was courtesy of Bronze’s grandmother, Randi Mahomes.

“Tears!!! I love this so much!!!” Patrick’s mom reacted on X. In a separate comment, she also added: “Awesome!!! Love y’all ❤️.”

A proud moment for the Mahomes family and the mother that raised this dad.

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Reacts to Bronze Mahomes Adidas Ad

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany also reacted to this video promo on her Instagram story, voicing: “Omg my wittle Bronze.” Translating to — Oh my god, my little Bronze.

In a separate post of the sneaker itself, she expressed that this is “the best shoe yet.”

Bronze’s colorway design matches his name, with a bronze tint and three dark bronze stripes on the side that match the typical Adidas brand logo. The ad was also playful and cute, as Patrick Mahomes appeared to have some fun with his son and a few bronze-colored toys on camera.

Of course, one of the props was a bronze football.

As Bronze Mahomes gets older, he’ll likely get more and more attention as the son of Patrick Mahomes. Although the celebrity couple kept him out of the limelight at first, he’s taking centerstage on his second birthday.

More Details on Bronze Mahomes’ Colorway Sneaker

Sole Retriever has Bronze’s sneaker posted as the “adidas Mahomes 2 Impact FLX Magic Beige.” The retail price is currently listed at $150, with a release date of November 25.

“The adidas Mahomes 2 Impact FLX Magic Beige was released on Monday, November 25, 2024,” the sneaker bio reads. “Your best opportunity to get these right now is by purchasing on secondary market sites like StockX, GOAT, and Flight Club.”

Per People, “Mahomes has long worked with the [Adidas] sportswear brand on shoes, jerseys and more — and earlier this year, the NFL superstar even announced that he and Adidas were collaborating to sign six students from his alma mater, Texas Tech, to receive an NIL (name, image and likeness) deal.”

“Adidas has been a collaborative partner from the start,” Patrick Mahomes stated in July of 2024, according to People, “and we worked together to select athletes who are among the best and embody the drive and dedication we’re looking for in a Team Mahomes athlete.”

Adidas shared the Mahomes 2 Impact FLX Magic Beige on their Instagram page as well, captioning it: “Third time’s the charm ⏰.”

They also described it as the “Mahomes 2 Bronze colorway,” posting close-ups of the regal design.

In them, the bronze-tinted shoes feature a glittery spin on the classic Adidas stripes design as well as bronze laces to finish the look. This new colorway will surely be a hit with adults and children of all ages.