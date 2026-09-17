Patrick Mahomes’ Dominant Chiefs Return Puts Josh Allen and Bills on Notice: Report

Patrick Mahomes is back, and that brings a familiar problem for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Mahomes returned from a torn ACL and LCL in the Kansas City Chiefs‘ season opener against the Denver Broncos, showing no obvious limitations in a 31-10 win. The Chiefs quarterback threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns and added another score on the ground in his first regular-season action since December 2025.

His return also puts one of the AFC’s biggest rivalries back in focus. Allen has repeatedly beaten Mahomes and Kansas City during the regular season, but the Chiefs have ended Buffalo’s season four times since the 2020 playoffs.

Mahomes’ injury last December appeared to create an opening for Allen and other AFC quarterbacks, including Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow. None ultimately reached the Super Bowl.

Now, Mahomes is healthy again, and Kansas City looked much different in its season-opening win. The Chiefs rushed for 220 yards and held Denver to 176 total yards, giving their quarterback plenty of help in his comeback.

The Athletic’s Mike Jones pointed to that complete performance when assessing what Mahomes’ return could mean for the rest of the conference. Jones called Kansas City’s showing “a bad sign” for Allen, Jackson and Burrow as they continue trying to get past Mahomes and the Chiefs in the AFC.

For Allen in particular, Mahomes’ return brings back a postseason obstacle that Buffalo has yet to overcome.

Patrick Mahomes Has Remained Josh Allen’s Biggest Playoff Roadblock

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Allen has had plenty of success against Mahomes during the regular season. The Bills defeated the Chiefs 28-21 in November 2025, with Allen completing 23 of 26 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns.

After the victory, Allen acknowledged what beating Kansas City meant.

“They’re the pinnacle of what you want your franchise to be. They’ve been that for the last eight years,” Allen said, via Sports Illustrated. “Any time you get a chance to play the best and you can come away with a victory, you’re going to be feeling pretty good.”

Buffalo’s problem has come in the postseason.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are 4-0 against Allen’s Bills in the playoffs, including two victories in the AFC Championship Game. Kansas City has outscored Buffalo 139-113 in those four meetings.

Mahomes has thrown nine touchdown passes without an interception against Buffalo in the postseason. Allen has also thrown nine touchdowns in those games, but the Bills have yet to get past Kansas City when their seasons have been on the line.

Mahomes has been complimentary of Allen despite their long-running rivalry.

“To be that size and to be able to move like that, he’s done so many great things as far as throwing the football,” Mahomes said ahead of that matchup. “The way he’s able to extend plays and be close to the sideline and make these big-time throws down the field, that stuff is special. He’s gotten better and better each and every year.”

Chiefs Show Patrick Mahomes May Not Have to Carry Them

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Kansas City’s Week 1 performance also showed why Mahomes’ return could matter beyond his individual numbers.

The Chiefs rushed for 220 yards against Denver, with offseason addition Kenneth Walker III accounting for 173. Kansas City’s defense held the Broncos to 176 total yards while consistently pressuring quarterback Bo Nix.

That meant Mahomes didn’t need a huge passing performance in his first game back.

Jones noted that Kansas City looked more balanced around its quarterback, something that could make the Chiefs another difficult postseason matchup for Buffalo.

Jackson and Burrow know that challenge as well. Mahomes has eliminated both quarterbacks from the playoffs during his career, while Kansas City has sent Allen home four times.

But the Mahomes-Allen matchup has become the most frequent AFC quarterback battle. Allen has repeatedly shown he can beat Mahomes during the regular season. The postseason remains the hurdle.

After Mahomes’ Week 1 return, that hurdle is back.